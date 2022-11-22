Cuentas, Inc.: Cuentas Launches Free Wireless/Fintech Combo Starting Black Friday with the Major Arena Soccer League

Cuentas is the exclusive fintech sponsor of the MASL.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) ("Cuentas"), a leading fintech provider of mobile financial app and payment solutions, today announced it is launching its Free Wireless/Fintech Combo Offer to the first 100,000 subscribers starting Black Friday with the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) whose season starts the same day. Cuentas is the official fintech sponsor of the MASL and will have its brand present on MASL broadcasts in both English and Spanish languages.

The Major Arena Soccer League represents the top professional indoor soccer in the world. The MASL features teams across North America, with teams playing coast-to-coast in the United States and Mexico, and players from over 30 countries.

Cuentas' Free Wireless/Fintech Combo Offer will include Unlimited Talk & Text Mobile Phone services on one of the top 3 nationwide networks in the US with 200 MB of high-speed data included. The service will be free every month for each subscriber who opens a Cuentas Account with GPR card and maintains a minimum balance of $4.50. To access the offer, users must simply download the Cuentas app on their smart phone from the Apple App Store or Android Play Store, and then register for an account using the promo code "MASL".

"Cuentas is very excited to be launching its Black Friday Combo as the upcoming MASL Soccer league starts its season," stated Arik Maimon, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Cuentas. "This combo offer of free wireless services together with financial payment services should be a great way for MASL fans to see the powerful economic benefits of Cuentas."

Cuentas Mobile CEO, Jay Adams has a history of successful wireless and prepaid deployments and stated, "Cuentas Mobile's Free Wireless combo offer is a very powerful program, linking real savings with day to day enhancement of financial products for the general public, potentially for months and years to come, and the MASL sponsorship could take this entire project to the next level!"

"The MASL is proud to join with Cuentas to offer this special Black Friday promotion. We are excited to have this great promotion available to fans as we kick off the 2022-23 season Friday night in St. Louis," said MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer.

Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUEN & CUENW) is a fintech e-finance and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology that delivers digital financial services to the underbanked and unbanked Hispanic, Latino and immigrant populations including mobile and financial services, prepaid debit card, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer to peer money transferring, and other services. The Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card includes a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. For more information, visit https://cuentas.com.

The Major Arena Soccer League represents the highest level of professional indoor soccer in the world. The MASL features 14 teams across North America, with teams playing coast-to-coast in the United States and Mexico with players from over 30 countries worldwide. For all the news on MASL visit MASLsoccer.com or follow-on social media, @maslsoccer on Facebook and Instagram and @maslarena on Twitter. To catch the action live visit Twitch.com/masl_soccer for all the season's games.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this news release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements including that we will meet the standard for listing on NASDAQ or successful in our launch of the Cuentas GPR card and mobile app. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements that are preceded by, followed by, or that include such words as "believe", "plan" or "expect" or similar statements are forward-looking statements.

