Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1.600% in 12 Monaten! Das hat die Welt noch nicht gesehen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PX7Q ISIN: CA33618F1018 Ticker-Symbol: 3WK 
Frankfurt
22.11.22
17:03 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST RESPONDER TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST RESPONDER TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST RESPONDER TECHNOLOGIES
FIRST RESPONDER TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRST RESPONDER TECHNOLOGIES INC0,0020,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.