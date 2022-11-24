Quantifeed Acquires ALPIMA

Creates industry-leading technology platform for portfolio management.

Welcomes Fidelity International Strategic Ventures as a shareholder.

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QUANTIFEED, the leading provider of digital wealth management solutions, announces that it has acquired ALPIMA, a London-based portfolio construction, visualisation, and analytics fintech company.

"We are very excited about bringing together two hugely talented teams of financial engineers to create a world-class technology platform," said Alex Ypsilanti, Co-Founder and CEO of Quantifeed. "This transaction accelerates our mission to increase the productivity of investment professionals and to create better investment outcomes for their clients."

The automation of portfolio management is a key priority for many organisations in the wealth and investment management industries. The combined platform will provide unparalleled capability across the full portfolio management spectrum - including construction, personalisation, visualisation, risk analytics, order management and trading, and monitoring and reporting. The platform's modular nature allows clients to assemble solutions that are optimised for their business. Quantifeed will be in a unique position to service clients across EMEA, Asia, and the Americas as they look to grow their business more efficiently and create smarter solutions for their clients.

"This is a significant milestone for us, we are delighted to join the Quantifeed family and combine our leading technology to create a global platform," said Rafael Febres-Cordero, Executive Chair of ALPIMA. "Quantifeed shares our passion for designing and building technology solutions that solve client problems and help them deliver a personalised client experience at scale. I am thrilled for the opportunity to make ALPIMA's solutions available to a global client base"

As part of the transaction, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures (FISV), a strategic investor in fintech businesses, joins Quantifeed as a shareholder. "We are delighted to complete the transaction and welcome Quantifeed to the FISV portfolio." said Michael Sim, Principal at FISV. "The acquisition marks the culmination of a tremendous amount of work from the teams at ALPIMA and Quantifeed, who share a similar culture, ethos, and vision. We're excited to work with the team as they build a global leader in modern, scalable, digital wealth management."

In May 2022, Quantifeed announced its Series C funding round that was led by HSBC Asset Management and joined by LUN Partners Group, Franklin Templeton, and Daiwa PI Partners.

