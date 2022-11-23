KERING: Alessandro Michele stepping down as Gucci's creative director

ALESSANDRO MICHELE STEPPING DOWN AS GUCCI'S CREATIVE DIRECTOR

November 23rd, 2022 - Gucci today announces that Alessandro Michele is stepping down as Creative Director of Gucci. Alessandro Michele has been at the creative helm of the House since January 21st, 2015, and has played a fundamental part in making the brand what it is today through his groundbreaking creativity, while staying true to the renowned codes of the House.

Marco Bizzarri, President and CEO of Gucci said: "I was fortunate to have had the opportunity to meet Alessandro at the end of 2014, since then we have had the pleasure to work closely together as Gucci has charted its successful path over these last eight years. I would like to thank him for his 20 years of commitment to Gucci and for his vision, devotion, and unconditional love for this unique House during his tenure as Creative Director."

François-Henri Pinault, Chairman & CEO of Kering, said: "The road that Gucci and Alessandro walked together over the past years is unique and will remain as an outstanding moment in the history of the House. I am grateful to Alessandro for bringing so much of himself in this adventure. His passion, his imagination, his ingenuity and his culture put Gucci center stage, where its place is. I wish him a great next chapter in his creative journey."

Alessandro Michele said: "There are times when paths part ways because of the different perspectives each one of us may have. Today an extraordinary journey ends for me, lasting more than twenty years, within a company to which I have tirelessly dedicated all my love and creative passion. During this long period Gucci has been my home, my adopted family. To this extended family, to all the individuals who have looked after and supported it, I send my most sincere thanks, my biggest and most heartfelt embrace. Together with them I have wished, dreamed, imagined. Without them, none of what I have built would have been possible. To them goes my most sincerest wish: may you continue to cultivate your dreams, the subtle and intangible matter that makes life worth living. May you continue to nourish yourselves with poetic and inclusive imagery, remaining faithful to your values. May you always live by your passions, propelled by the wind of freedom."

Gucci's design office will continue to carry the direction of the House forward until a new creative organization will be announced.





About Kering

Kering is a global Luxury group that manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo and Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: Empowering Imagination. In 2021, Kering had more than 42,000 staff members and generated revenue of €17.6 billion.

About Gucci

Founded in Florence, Italy, in 1921, Gucci is one of the world's leading luxury brands. Following the House's centenary, Gucci forges ahead into the next hundred years, continuing to redefine luxury while celebrating the creativity, Italian craftsmanship, and innovation at the core of its values.

Gucci is part of the global luxury group Kering, which manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in fashion, leather goods, jewelry, and eyewear.

Discover more about Gucci at www.gucci.com.

