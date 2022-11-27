Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/3640/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . Week 47 was a good week for ATX TR, which gained 1,3 percent. The best Stocks were Porr 7,76% in front of SBO 5,31% and Telekom Austria 3,99%. And the following stocks performed worst: S Immo -6,85% in front of Marinomed Biotech -5,63% and Warimpex -4,05%. We had an Index Change: Strabag was added to the Austrian national indices ATX and ATX TR as of 24 November 2022 and replaced S Immo. The decision for the exclusion was taken by the Urgent Action ATX-Committee ....

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...