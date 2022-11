GP Stock Down 70% in 2022 but Has 377% UpsideGreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ:GP) has emerged as one of the most unjustly beaten-down stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. The B.C., Canada-based company manufactures electric transit, school, and charter buses.GreenPower Motor Company Inc is still in its early.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...