Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 608/22: Listing of LumenRadio AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (610/22)

Correction refers to ISIN code, marked in bold below. Shares Short name: LUMEN ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 12,383,050 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019072158 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 276840 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556761-7492 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 15 Telecommunications ------------------------ 1510 Telecommunications ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.