Mitsubishi has released a cascaded air source heat pump that can produce between 7.8 kW and 640 kW of heat. It is reportedly able to generate hot water at a temperature of up to 70 C without boost heaters.Mitsubishi Electric has released an air source heat pump for commercial applications, including schools and hospitals. "The innovative heat pump solution can operate as a single unit or form part of a multiple unit system, making it suitable for most commercial applications," the Japanese manufacturer says in the product's data sheet. A company spokesperson told pv magazine that it will be available ...

