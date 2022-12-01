Nokia Oyj: Nokia Corporation financial calendar for 2023

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

1 December 2022 at 8:00 EET

Nokia Corporation financial calendar for 2023



Espoo, Finland - In this stock exchange release Nokia provides its financial calendar for 2023, which includes the planned publication dates of its financial reports.

Planned publication dates for Nokia'sfinancial reports in 2023:

report for Q4 2022 and full year 2022: 26 January 2023

report for Q1 2023: 20 April 2023

report for Q2 2023 and half-year 2023: 20 July 2023

report for Q3 2023 and January-September 2023: 19 October 2023



New preliminarydates for the fourthinstallment of the shareholder distribution originallyannounced on 5 April 2022

The new preliminary record date for shareholder distribution following the publication of the report for Q4 2022 is 31 January 2023 and the new preliminary payment date is 9 February 2023, subject to the resolution of the Board of Directors.

Publication of "Nokia in 2022"

Nokia plans to publish its "Nokia in 2022" annual report, which includes the review by the Board of Directors and the audited annual accounts, during week 9 of 2023.

Nokia'sAnnual General Meeting

Nokia's Annual General Meeting 2023 is planned to be held on 4 April 2023.





