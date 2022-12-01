Anzeige
Nokia Oyj: Nokia Corporation financial calendar for 2023

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
1 December 2022 at 8:00 EET

Nokia Corporation financial calendar for 2023

Espoo, Finland - In this stock exchange release Nokia provides its financial calendar for 2023, which includes the planned publication dates of its financial reports.

Planned publication dates for Nokia'sfinancial reports in 2023:

  • report for Q4 2022 and full year 2022: 26 January 2023
  • report for Q1 2023: 20 April 2023
  • report for Q2 2023 and half-year 2023: 20 July 2023
  • report for Q3 2023 and January-September 2023: 19 October 2023

New preliminarydates for the fourthinstallment of the shareholder distribution originallyannounced on 5 April 2022

The new preliminary record date for shareholder distribution following the publication of the report for Q4 2022 is 31 January 2023 and the new preliminary payment date is 9 February 2023, subject to the resolution of the Board of Directors.

Publication of "Nokia in 2022"

Nokia plans to publish its "Nokia in 2022" annual report, which includes the review by the Board of Directors and the audited annual accounts, during week 9 of 2023.

Nokia'sAnnual General Meeting

Nokia's Annual General Meeting 2023 is planned to be held on 4 April 2023.


About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to high standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of Public Relations

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


