Why There's Optimism About SNDL StockSNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) is one of those great under-the-radar marijuana stocks that sort of just jumped onto the radar of Wall Street. The company (formerly known as Sundial Growers) is the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada.Until recently, SNDL was a small player in the Canadian cannabis industry, but then it set its eyes on U.S. and Europe. A number of blockbuster acquisitions over the last few months have turned.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...