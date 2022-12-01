Golden Developing Solutions, Inc: Golden Developing Solutions CEO Stavros Triant to Feature in FMW Media's New To The Street TV Series Airing on Fox Business Network, Bloomberg TV and NewsMax TV

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Golden Developing Solutions Inc. (OTC Pink:DVLP), a holding company in the Health and Wellness marketplace that focuses on acquiring businesses delivering pharmaceuticals and specialty medicines with rapid delivery services and adequate medical support in the United States, is excited to announce an upcoming interview with the Company's CEO, Stavros Triant, scheduled as part of a multi-part TV series on FMW Media's "New To The Street" business TV show, which airs on Fox Business Network, Bloomberg TV (sponsored program) and NewsMax TV (its syndicated and sponsored networks).

On Wednesday December 7th, 2022, Jane King, the host of "New To The Street", will sit down with Mr. Triant and explore the Company's recent blitz of acquisitions in the Pharmacy and Wellness space as the Company moves to roll up a major slice of the revenue pie in the specialty pharmacy space as it executes an aggressive Corporate expansion strategy that could put Golden Developing Solutions in a very different position in 2023.

This interview will be aired on the Fox Business Network, Bloomberg TV (sponsored program) and NewsMax TV (its syndicated and sponsored networks) (dates and air times to be released post interview).

"New To The Street is a widely respected and growing voice in the business world and we appreciate the chance to tap into the show's enormous platform to tell our story," noted Triant.

The Company recently announced that it has closed its 3rd and 4th acquisition in the past two months, acquiring Bushnell Pharmacy LLC, a Florida LLC on October 7, 2022, and Sai Siva Healthcare, LLC, a Florida LLC, on that same date. Both transactions were Asset Purchase & Sale Agreements.

The Company had previously announced the first two acquisitions with COD Management, LLC d/b/a Orchard Trails Pharmacy on September 23, 2022, and with Jai Chamunda New Hudson, LLC on September 28, 2022, noting that these were also Asset Purchase & Sale Agreements.

The Company is now in the process of finalizing another acquisition involving a target with $106 million in annualized revenues. More details will be released soon.

FMW Media's "New To The Street" TV brand is one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programs running today. Through its network of syndication, FMW programming reaches an estimated 540 million homes across US and international markets.

About Golden Developing Solutions

Golden Developing Solutions is a public online health and wellness start-up company with a focus on delivering nutritional supplements including vitamins, tinctures, softgels, and topical application products. Its pharmaceutical division specializes in providing specialty medicine with rapid delivery services and adequate medical support in the United State. The recent 4 specialty pharmacy acquisitions in 2022 have capacitated the company's service offerings to the State of Michigan and Florida with a consolidated revenue of $100M.

We aim to position ourselves to build shareholder value by setting the highest standards in service, reliability, and safety in our rapidly growing industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced herein are not incorporated into this press release.

Corporate Contact:

We encourage our shareholders to follow our Twitter account @OTC_DVLP

Stavros Triant

stavros@goldendeveloping.com

Go to: www.goldendeveloping.com

SOURCE: Golden Developing Solutions, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729667/Golden-Developing-Solutions-CEO-Stavros-Triant-to-Feature-in-FMW-Medias-New-To-The-Street-TV-Series-Airing-on-Fox-Business-Network-Bloomberg-TV-sponsored-program-and-NewsMax-TV-its-syndicated-and-sponsored-networks