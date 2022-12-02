DJ Royal KPN N.V.: Press Release: KPN nominates Ben Noteboom to Supervisory Board

KPN nominates Ben Noteboom to Supervisory Board

KPN's Supervisory Board is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr Ben Noteboom for appointment to the Supervisory Board as of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2023. He will succeed Mr Peter Hartman who will step down at the end of his second and final term as member of KPN's Supervisory Board.

Mr Noteboom (64, Dutch) is a seasoned executive with a recognized track record in Dutch and international business, most notably as CEO of Randstad Holding and - since his retirement from that role - in various non-executive positions. Mr Noteboom is currently chairman of the supervisory board of Vopak, member of the supervisory board at Aegon and member of the Board of Cancer Center Amsterdam. He previously served on supervisory boards of Ahold Delhaize, Wolters Kluwer and Corporate Express.

The appointment will be for a term of four years and take effect upon a decision of KPN's shareholders at the AGM on 12 April 2023. The invitation and the agenda for the AGM will follow in March.

