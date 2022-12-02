Dow Features Seven New High-Performing and Sustainable Technologies at In-Cosmetics Asia 2022

BANGKOK / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Dow (NYSE: Dow) will showcase seven high performing and sustainable new technologies to expand its personal care portfolio at in-cosmetics Asia 2022, taking place in Bangkok, Thailand from November 1st - 3rd at booth K30. Moreover, the team will display a series of innovative and inspiring formulations that will help brand owners to meet the growing demand for more sustainable cosmetic ingredients.

At booth K30, scientific and marketing experts are looking forward to sharing their scientific know-how, consumer knowledge and regulatory expertise and visitors are invited to discover the unique performance of Dow's offering - one of the broadest portfolios in the personal care industry.

"Dow's products featured in in-cosmetics Asia are uniquely developed and aligned with the latest beauty trends in the region," said Isabel Almiro do Vale, Global Strategic Market Director of Dow Personal Care. "The ingredients being introduced today provide superior and multi-functional benefits across both hair and skin care formulations while delivering on consumer demands for affordable products that are safe for humans and the environment."

CD-1 Polymer: A highly effective bio-derived and renewable deposition aid that boost a shampoo's conditioning effectiveness using silicones or natural oils as benefit agent.

MaizeCare Clarity Polymer: The unique corn-based ingredient enables the creation of crystal-clear hair styling formulations while offering versatility from low to high hair fixation, consistent curl retention, and new and desirable compatibility with carbomer. Furthermore, it has a good potential as a transparent film former for cosmetic applications.

EcoSmooth Rice Husk Cosmetic Powder: Upcycled from non-GMO natural sources, the white silica powder delivers a unique sensorial experience and optical benefits like blurring imperfections. A must add to many common skincare, color cosmetics, and hair care formulations.

EcoSmooth Universal Fluid 1100: A new biodegradable and biobased carrier fluid suitable for color cosmetics, skincare, hair care, and deodorant applications. The innovation of this material combines its effectiveness in formulations as well as its unique production process which includes upcycled waste after crop harvesting. By combining performance and greener process Dow creates double value for people and planet

EcoSense GL-60 HL Surfactant and EcoSense GL-60 HA Surfactant: The two naturally derived (>99% bio-derived) bio-surfactants with emulsifying properties enable the creation of highly desirable mild cleansing products. Shampoo, face wash, body wash, and leave-on products like body lotion can feel even more comfortable on the skin and scalp. EcoSense GL-60 HL/HA Surfactants are non-GMO, sugar based and exhibits >60% biodegradation within 28 days per OECD 301F. An excellent fit to minimize environmental impact, allowing naturally derived formulations creation without compromise on performance.

DOWSIL 979 Emulsion: Developed with a sustainable focus, low cyclics content, and lower ecotoxicity than many of the emulsions containing quaternary-based surfactants, this product delivers the high-performance benefits, like reduced friction, enhanced dry or wet combing and restored hydrophobicity, as well as color protection and reduced hair breakage in conditioners, leave-in, and shampoo formats.

"The beauty and personal care industry are anticipated to rebound, and Asia Pacific remains as the exciting growth region. We are excited to launch seven new high-performing and sustainable technologies that will help our customers to create the next generation differentiating products that improve everyday living while sustaining the environment." said Cedric Toh, Global Segment Leader and Regional Marketing Manager for Dow Personal Care. "We are committed to deliver a sustainable future for the world by connecting and collaborating with our partners to find new options for materials that make life better for everyone."

At the booth, customers can also discover the new ECOllaboration Concepts Collection and Natural Cosmetics Collection, which focuses on the three key pillars of natural beauty: ecology, economic development, and eco-conscious mindset. These collections will inspire brand owners to create personal care solutions with outstanding performance that achieve a minimum natural origin content of 90% and are both inclusive and safe for people and the planet.

About Dow Personal Care Solutions

Dow Personal Care offers unique, innovative ingredients that empower customers around the world to create products with exceptional performance and exciting benefits that consumers can trust and believe in. Consumers that seek the confidence of a healthy appearance can see and feel the difference in our products through their lustrous hair or radiant and protected skin. We leverage our understanding of customer needs, deep market knowledge and technical expertise-combined with one of the broadest portfolios of technologies-to deliver personal care solutions with outstanding performance that are safe for people and the planet. We foster these innovations on global and local levels to meet the needs of diverse consumers through business centers, research and development (R&D), manufacturing plants and customer applications centers around the world. Please visit for more information.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE:DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

