Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Supertrend 2023! Cybersecurity-Aktie mit Monster-Potential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859386 ISIN: FR0000130577 Ticker-Symbol: PU4 
Tradegate
05.12.22
09:49 Uhr
63,26 Euro
+1,44
+2,33 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,3062,3215:11
62,3062,3215:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.12.2022 | 14:05
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Publicis Finance Services: PUBLICIS GROUPE'S 'USEFUL WISHES'

PUBLICIS GROUPE'S 'USEFUL WISHES'

With the help of a special guest, Maurice Lévy and Arthur Sadoun put the spotlight on HPV-related cancer.

Paris - December 6, 2022 - 2022 has been a stellar year for Publicis on every front. But rather than celebrate those achievements, the group is leveraging the impact of its annual Wishes film to drive awareness around the Human Papilloma Virus.

Despite the fact that 80% of all adults will contract HPV at some point in their lives, for far too long cancers related to this virus have been hidden, shushed, stigmatized. They have therefore become a pervasive silent killer.

This is a particularly personal theme for Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun as he was diagnosed and treated for HPV-related cancer earlier this year.

HPV is linked to a significant rise in cancers in both men and women, despite the availability of a highly effective vaccine. While some countries have made vaccination of young people against the virus a top priority, awareness remains relatively low across the wider population.

Joining Maurice and Arthur in this year's Wishes is a special guest, who also went through HPV-related cancer, to encourage everyone at Publicis, and hopefully beyond, to protect themselves and their loved ones from this preventable illness. Click hereto view this year's Wishes.

Publicis Groupe's 2023 Wishes film was created by Le Truc, in partnership with Prodigious.

About HPV
Human papillomavirus

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 96,000 professionals.
www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter|Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram|Viva la Difference!

Find herethe press release

Contacts Publicis Groupe

Amy Hadfield
Lizzie Dewhurst
Michelle McGowan		 Director of global communications
Corporate Communications EMEA
Corporate Communications US



 + 33 (0)1 44 43 70 75
+ 44 (0)79 49 918194
+1 312 315 52 59



amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com (mailto:amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com)
lizzie.dewhurst@publicis.com
michelle.mcgowan@publicisgroupe.com


PUBLICIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.