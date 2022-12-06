Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.12.2022
06.12.2022 | 17:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Endomines AB (publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm (179/22)

On November 30, 2022, Nasdaq Stockholm AB announced that it had approved an
application from Endomines AB (publ) (the "Company") to delist the Company's
shares from Nasdaq Stockholm conditional upon (i) the Swedish Companies
Registration Office's authorization to implement the merger plan between the
Company and Endomines Finland Oyj, and (ii) Nasdaq Helsinki Oy's approval of
the shares of Endomines Finland Oyj for trading on Nasdaq Helsinki. 

On December 2, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Swedish Companies Registration Office had granted authorization to execute
the merger between the Company and Endomines Finland Oyj. 

On December 5, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy had approved the shares of Endomines Finland Oyj for trading
on Nasdaq Helsinki. 

Accordingly, and as previously announced, the shares of Endomines AB (publ) on
Nasdaq Stockholm will be delisted on December 14, 2022. 

Short name:   ENDO    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018690059
----------------------------
Order book ID: 213767   
----------------------------

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
