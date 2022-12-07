INFICON Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

After 20 years of Board membership, Dr. Richard Fischer no longer seeks re-election The Board of Directors of INFICON Holding AG proposes to the ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for March 30, 2023, the election of Lukas Winkler as a new Member of the Board of Directors. He will replace Dr. Richard Fischer who is no longer available for re-election after 20 years of Board membership. Dr. Beat E. Lüthi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of INFICON Holding, commented these planned changes: "Board and Management would like to thank Dr. Richard Fischer for his committed work on the Board of Directors of INFICON Holding AG for so many years. We regret, yet also understand his wish to hand on his leadership responsibility after 20 years. With his international industry and manufacturing background, Richard Fischer made highly valuable contributions to the Board. We wish him all the best for the years to come." Lukas Winkler has led INFICON as CEO for the past 20 years. As previously announced, he will hand over the operating responsibility to Oliver Wyrsch as per January 1, 2023. "INFICON would like to benefit from Lukas Winkler's long-term industry experience and his international network in the future. We thus propose to the upcoming Annual General Meeting his election as a new Member of the Board," concluded Dr. Beat E. Lüthi. Details to the additional items on the agenda of the ordinary Annual General Meeting scheduled for March 30, 2023 will be disclosed in due time. ABOUT INFICON INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Mexico, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com. This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

