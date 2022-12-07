VaporBrands International, Inc.: VAPR to Officially Change Name to Innovative EV Technologies and New Ticker Symbol to be Requested to Better Describe Companies Business Activities

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / VaporBrands International, Inc., (OTC PINK:VAPR) announced that it is in the process of submitting documentation in order to change the name of the Company to Innovative EV Technologies, Inc.

In conjunction to the requested name change the Company will also be submitting to change the ticker Symbol from (OTC PINK:VAPR) to a symbol that more accurately aligns with the new name.

E-Cite Motors COO Gene Langmesser commented: "As previously stated, we have intended to change the name of the parent to something that better illustrates the current and future direction of the company. We believe that Innovative EV Technologies encompasses the overall activity and vision of the corporation limiting investor confusion and allowing more seamless acquisitions"

The Company is currently the sole shareholder in Acclaimed Automotive an automobile repair and restoration company www.acclaimedauto.com and E-Cite Motors Group www.ecitemotors.com.

Both Subsidiaries' will continue to operate under their respective names and websites.

The Parent Company anticipated to be Innovative EV Technologies, Inc. will utilize the website www.innovativeev.com as its primary corporate website and shareholder correspondence relating to the public company.

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

