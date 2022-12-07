London, United Kingdom and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2022) - GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited (TSXV: BLOK) (OTC Pink: BLVDF) (FSE: BD4) (the "Company" or "GlobalBlock") is pleased to announce that shareholders of the Company approved all resolutions at the annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company held on December 2, 2022.

A total of 53,154,500 common shares, or 50.65% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting. The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at four (4) members was approved with 53,154,500 common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution, representing 100% of the votes cast in respect of this resolution.





The resolution to re-appoint the four (4) current directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was approved and each of the nominee directors received the following votes for their election: Patrick Bullman, 53,139,500 representing 99.97% of the votes cast in respect of this nominee; Trevor Gabriel, 53,140,500 representing 99.97% of the votes cast in respect of this nominee; Stuart Olley, 53,140,500 representing 99.97% of the votes cast in respect of this nominee; and David Thomas, 53,139,500 representing 99.97% of the votes cast in respect of this nominee.





The resolution to appoint Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration was approved with 53,154,500 common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution, representing 100% of the votes cast in respect of this resolution.





The resolution to approve the Company's stock option plan was approved with 53,139,875 common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution, representing 99.97% of the votes cast in respect of this resolution.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces the grant of incentive stock options to acquire a total of 100,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 per share, with such options to vest one-half on the first anniversary of the date of grant and the remaining one-half on the second anniversary of the date of grant. The options expire five (5) years from the date of grant. These options were granted to a director of the Company.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited is a publicly traded holding company (TSX Venture: BLOK) whose wholly-owned operating subsidiary, GlobalBlock Europe, UAB (https://www.globalblock.eu), is a European Union based digital asset broker that provides a personalised telephone brokerage service, trading platform and mobile app. Established by an experienced team of financial services professionals, GlobalBlock Europe, UAB acts as a trusted agent serving the digital asset needs of individuals, corporations, institutional financial firms and intermediaries, providing best execution trading and safe custody of digital assets. Currently, GlobalBlock Europe only accepts United Kingdom and Lithuania resident clients or customers, and certain clients or customers that initiate contact with GlobalBlock Europe, for its digital asset broker or trading services.

For further information please contact the Company at:

David Thomas, CEO

c/o 65 Curzon Street, London, W1J 8PE, United Kingdom

Tel. +44 20 3307 3795

info@globalblockdigital.com

https://globalblock.eu/ and http://www.globalblockdigital.com/

https://twitter.com/Globalblocknews

https://www.linkedin.com/company/globalblock/

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements or information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements in respect of among other things: the continued and successful development of the businesses, technologies and products of each of the Company and its subsidiaries, the adoption of the Company's technologies, the continued adoption of digital assets, the effectiveness of the Company's marketing plan, the exposure that the Company and its subsidiaries have to stablecoin and yield products and plans, future action and future successes of the Company, and its businesses, technologies and products described herein. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis, a copy of which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and readers are cautioned that the risk factors disclosed therein should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements are made as at the date hereof and unless otherwise required by law, the Company does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147130