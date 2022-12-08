PEDRO'S LIST, INC.: Pedro's List Hires Integrity Media for Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Veteran Agency Brings Over Two Decades of Experience and Relationships to Emerging Mexican Technology Company

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Pedro's List Inc. (OTC PINK:PDRO), a five year old, next-generation service provider connection app designed for modern Mexico, is pleased to announce that it has retained veteran agency Integrity Media to manage its Investor Relations and Corporate Communication.

For over 20 years Integrity Media has worked in public markets in the U.S. and other countries and is led by its Founder & President, Kurt Divich. One of the premier financial copywriters in the industry, Divich is twice published in fiction and non-fiction with a third commissioned work in progress. Mr. Divich has consulted and provided Investor Relations services to public companies ranging from industry leaders and American icons like Smith & Wesson to emerging market disruptors like Pedro's List.

"We chose Integrity Media because of its' proven reputation for exceptional high-touch personal communication with shareholders and the media alike. Kurt Divich and his team are highly respected in the industry," stated Andrew Birnbaum, CEO, Pedro's List Inc.. "Also of great importance to us was Mr. Divich's conviction and belief in what we are doing as a public company. We think that's imperative for our shareholders and for our customers in Mexico."

"I had the opportunity to sit down in person and meet a large part of the team at Pedro's List before I came on board," stated Divich. "It was obvious to me that this is a well-managed technology company officiated by dedicated and experienced professionals who share a unique synergy."

"As they explained to me their vision for connecting people and services in an increasingly modern Mexico it became obvious that this is a tremendous opportunity," added Divich. "Quite honestly, in my many years working in public markets I've rarely seen an idea so long overdue and with such enormous market potential."

About Pedro's List: Pedro's List main business operations are connecting homeowners and consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects throughout Mexico. Pedro's List provides the technology tools and resources to allow homeowners to find local pre-screened, customer reviewed service professionals and instantly book appointments online or through the mobile application. An experienced team has been assembled to implement the plan to offer these services to consumers in a better way and significantly benefit service providers through technology.

