Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/3704/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . In Week 49 we saw a weaker ATX TR with a low trading volume. Best stock of the week was Do&Co. The last 8 in our Cordoba 78 Cup with stocks from Germany and Austria are: BASF, E.On, Henkel, Mercedes, MTU Aero Engines, Amag, Mayr-Melnhof, Polytec, 5 Stocks from Germany und 3 from Austria. News came from Valneva, Erste Group, Vienna Stock Exchange, Lenzing (3), FACC (3), Wolftank (2), Zumtobel (2), Wolford, Frequentis (2). Spoken by the absolutely smart ...

