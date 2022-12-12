Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QCFX ISIN: US91332U1016 Ticker-Symbol: US3 
Tradegate
12.12.22
10:09 Uhr
32,500 Euro
+0,275
+0,85 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITY SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITY SOFTWARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,85532,47510:31
31,85532,47510:31
PR Newswire
12.12.2022 | 10:06
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IRIS Connect Releases a New White Paper: Towards Unity - Professional Development for the Next Generation

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new IRIS Connect white paper brings together the latest evidence from the domains of cognitive science, classroom teaching and professional development and discusses how small changes to teacher professional development will make a big difference for learners.

Background

We must raise a generation of adaptive, compassionate experts able to meet the challenges of the next 50 years. Imagine if every child, irrespective of where they were born, their innate abilities, academic or vocational preference, reached their full potential. Imagine the world they could build and the challenges they could address.

We stand at an inflection point where, for the first time, the education system has a clearer understanding of what needs to be done.

What does the research base tell us?

In a nutshell, we can now say with some confidence that interventions like classroom technology, reduced class sizes, or even brand new schools may be nice to have, but are not associated with significant improvements in learning outcomes. Rather, the evidence points clearly to the importance of three interconnected factors:

1) A set of increasingly well defined learning experiences delivered by

2) An unbroken chain of expert teacherswho are supported by

3) Evidence-informed professional development

This inspiring new white paper explores:

  • The nature of teaching expertise
  • The benefits and challenges of instructional coaching through the lens of cognitive science
  • The underlying mechanisms of effective professional development
  • The role of technology in scaling instructional coaching and other modalities such as collaborative learning and reflection.
  • Unity PD - a road map to reach every teacher with effective PD

Download this free white paper to discover more:Towards Unity - Professional Development for the Next Generation

About IRIS Connect:

IRIS Connect provides research-based professional development opportunities at scale for teachers to achieve excellence in all education settings from primary and secondary schools to colleges and universities, in the UK and worldwide.

For more information: www.irisconnect.com

If you have any questions about this white paper, please contact: marketing@irisconnect.co.uk

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iris-connect-releases-a-new-white-paper-towards-unity---professional-development-for-the-next-generation-301699432.html

UNITY SOFTWARE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.