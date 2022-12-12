Anzeige
Montag, 12.12.2022

WKN: A2QQ9U ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945 Ticker-Symbol: 3TW 
Tradegate
09.12.22
17:56 Uhr
2,145 Euro
+0,025
+1,18 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
12.12.2022 | 21:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of CoinShares International Limited on Nasdaq Stockholm (185/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that CoinShares International Limited, company
registration number 102185, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements.
Provided that CoinShares International Limited applies for admission to trading
of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, and that inter alia the liquidity
requirements are met, first day of trading is expected on December 19, 2022.
The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 68,135,425 shares.



Short Name:           CS           
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           JE00BLD8Y945      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         219191         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 68,135,425       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Small cap        
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   30 Financials     
------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services
------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
