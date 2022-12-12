Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of CoinShares International Limited on Nasdaq Stockholm (185/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that CoinShares International Limited, company registration number 102185, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that CoinShares International Limited applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, and that inter alia the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is expected on December 19, 2022. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 68,135,425 shares. Short Name: CS -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: JE00BLD8Y945 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 219191 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 68,135,425 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 30 Financials ------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services ------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB