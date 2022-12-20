Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - The BC Bud Corporation (CSE: BCBC) (OTCQB: BCBCF) ("The BC Bud Co." or the "Company"), a house of high-quality cannabis brands based out of British Columbia, Canada, is pleased to announce it has entered into a 12-month sales and marketing services agreement with Higher Peaks Agency Inc. ("Higher Peaks" or "HPA"), to be its exclusive national sales and distribution partner for the Company's premium product portfolio.

The BC Bud Co is committed to best-in-class distribution for its premium, artisanal products and looks to build on its sales and distribution relationships with provincial boards, retail procurement managers, budtenders, and the end consumers through this partnership with Higher Peaks and feel this is a winning combination critical to revenue growth objectives for 2023 and beyond.

Higher Peaks will take on the role of the Company's "boots on the ground" retail sales force across Canada, representing The BC Bud Co's house brands. As The BC Bud Co's representative, Higher Peaks has already begun to promote in-market products to its extensive network of retailers across Canada and is simultaneously working on pre-sales of soon-to-be-released products; building brand awareness, providing unique value propositions of Company products, and supplying trade marketing materials to retailers will be key in order rapidly accelerate consumer visibility and consumption of The BC Bud Co's premium, craft products. The BC Bud Co. will also invest in an educational product sampling program and budtender education collateral which will greatly assist at driving sell-through of products through budtender recommendations.

Recently nominated by KIND Magazine as one of the finalists for "Which Sales Agency Provided the Most Valuable Interactions in 2022" and is recognized by clients, customers, and industry alike as one of the best full-service cannabis agencies in the country, Higher Peaks focuses on excellence in strategic thinking, planning, execution, and innovation.

"Higher Peaks is thrilled for the opportunity to represent The BC Bud Co's portfolio and help introduce their premium, artisanal products to more Canadians. The Company's approach and commitment to quality and innovation - from procurement, post-production standards, packaging, labelling, and small-batch approach - ticks all the boxes necessary for Higher Peaks to help catapult The BC Bud Co into gaining significantly more national market share across the premium categories they work within," said Lenny Kerman, Managing Partner of Higher Peaks. "At Higher Peaks, we're committed to representing only the highest-quality cannabis products and premium, independent brands. The BC Bud Co does business the right way from seed-to-sale and most importantly, have a relentless passion for quality, consistency, innovation, and customer service."

"The BC Bud Co has had tremendous success and growth since the launch of its first connoisseur brand and we're excited for the future potential of their diverse artisanal portfolio and its ability to meet evolving consumer demands," said Cartel Cutler, Managing Partner of Higher Peaks. "This is a phenomenal addition to the Higher Peaks portfolio, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership."

"This is a pivotal step in our sales and distribution strategy. Higher Peaks will be a important partner with their knowledge of the industry, extensive rolodex and relationships, and second-to-none distribution capabilities paired with brand awareness activations," said Josh Taylor, President at The BC Bud Co." Over the past twelve months, The BC Bud Co has significantly expanded our product portfolio and national market share organically. We look forward to building on the strong start we've had with Higher Peaks to introduce many more Canadians to our portfolio of products, all the while garnering consumer trust for our brands. We believe that with Higher Peak's proven track record and our portfolio of branded products, we are well positioned for this next wave of the cannabis industry as a brand that identifies consumers' purchasing habits and continues to mature into more premium, innovative, craft product offerings".

About The BC Bud Co.

The BC Bud Co is a house of brands created by industry professionals who are passionate about the user experience and the ever-changing consumer experience. Founder-led and based in British Columbia; we take the heritage of BC Bud seriously.

About Higher Peaks Agency Inc.

Higher Peaks Agency is a boutique cannabis-focused integrated sales and marketing services provider that positions independent brands, producers, and retailers for success by guiding and executing strategy to build strong distribution across all marketplaces. Higher Peaks Agency adds value through every step of the product lifecycle by offering a turnkey solution for brand development and commercialization.

Investor Relations:

Phone: 1-(778)-656-0377

Email: invest@thebcbc.com

Web: www.thebcbc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148744