Santo Mining Corporation: CHIMBA Blockchain Website is Live!

MEDELIN, COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Santo Mining Corp., d.b.a. Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK:SANP) today announces, it has gone live with the Chimba Blockchain website https://chimba.ooo/. Chimba Blockchain is developed by Santo Blockchain Labs using the Cosmos Network Hub Infrastructure and it will be the first Colombian blockchain build on the Cosmos Network exclusively for Colombians.

Mr. Yglesias CEO of Santo Blockchain Labs stated; "We have been tasked to develop an exclusive blockchain ecosystem for the people of Colombia during the last 6 months, called CHIMBA. CHIMBA is a slang word in Colombian culture that means,"kool, great, bad, party, and many other local meanings. Santo will develop, maintain the blockchain and create a local support for Colombian Developers, additionally to the 50 Santo ATMs, that will be used as On & Off ramp for Chimba Token. Santo will also develop an SDK for local developers, to develop Dapps and other local blockchains on the Chimba Blockchain.

ABOUT CHIMBA BLOCKCHAIN

https://chimba.ooo/ CHIMBA is the first Colombian blockchain developed on the COSMOS NETWORK for Colombians. CHIMBA Blockchain is actually a decentralized blockchain network, with the ability for local developers using our CHIMBA SDK to create applications or blockchains in the CHIMBA ecosystem, parallel and independent. CHIMBA Blockchain is a project focused on Colombia, to provide an infrastructure capable of uniting several independent blockchains, being part of the COSMOS NETWORK HUB and making them interoperable with each other. The intention of CHIMBA Blockchain is to allow these local blockchains, the value and the applications to run on them, to communicate with each other using a standard that guarantees said operations and that they can be carried out quickly.

ABOUT SANTO:

The Company is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, similar to software-as-a-service, blockchain as a service lets businesses get applications up and running with minimal hassle.

For more information, please visit: https://santoblockchain.com/

