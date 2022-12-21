Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.12.2022
21.12.2022 | 14:34
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in SBB (293/22)

The following information is based on a press release from
Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (SBB) published on December 21, 2022 and
may be subject to change. 

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of SBB held on December 21, 2022
approved a distribution of all SBB's shares in the Amasten Fastighets AB
(publ), that is changing its name to Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ) (Neobo),
whereby ten (10) shares of Class A or Class B in SBB entitle to one (1) share
in Neobo. Neobo is intended to be listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth
Market in February 2023. The scheduled Ex-date is December 27, 2022. NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and
gross return forwards and futures in SBB (SBBB), according to the information
provided in the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1109073
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
