NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in SBB (293/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (SBB) published on December 21, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of SBB held on December 21, 2022 approved a distribution of all SBB's shares in the Amasten Fastighets AB (publ), that is changing its name to Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ) (Neobo), whereby ten (10) shares of Class A or Class B in SBB entitle to one (1) share in Neobo. Neobo is intended to be listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in February 2023. The scheduled Ex-date is December 27, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards and futures in SBB (SBBB), according to the information provided in the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1109073