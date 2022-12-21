Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.12.2022
21.12.2022 | 18:46
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark due to share distribution in SBB B

The following information is based on a press release from SBB B (SE0009554454)
published on December 21, 2022. 

On December 21, 2022 the Extraordinary General Meeting of SBB resolves on a
distribution of shares to SBB shareholders, whereby ten (10) shares in "SBB B"
entitle to one (1) share in "Neobo". The scheduled Ex-date is December 27,
2022. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act and do a Fixed Price adjustment for SBB B on
ex-date. Neobo will not be added to the index. Prices for SBB B on December 27,
2022 will be fixed based on Dec 23rd last sale price (LSP). Before market opens
on December 28, 2022, Price of SBB B and index divisor will be adjusted based
on December 27th LSP. For more information refer to section 2.6.3.2 in
"CorporateActionsand Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
