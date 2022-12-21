Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark due to share distribution in SBB B

The following information is based on a press release from SBB B (SE0009554454) published on December 21, 2022. On December 21, 2022 the Extraordinary General Meeting of SBB resolves on a distribution of shares to SBB shareholders, whereby ten (10) shares in "SBB B" entitle to one (1) share in "Neobo". The scheduled Ex-date is December 27, 2022. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act and do a Fixed Price adjustment for SBB B on ex-date. Neobo will not be added to the index. Prices for SBB B on December 27, 2022 will be fixed based on Dec 23rd last sale price (LSP). Before market opens on December 28, 2022, Price of SBB B and index divisor will be adjusted based on December 27th LSP. For more information refer to section 2.6.3.2 in "CorporateActionsand Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.