SSH Communications Security Corporation: PRESS RELEASE: SSH wins first major PrivX MSP Edition deal in the USA

Helsinki, Finland - December 22, 2022 - A major cybersecurity-focused USA-based Managed Service Provider (MSP) has selected SSH PrivX MSP Edition to control and monitor access to their data centers and their customers' environments.



This new customer further strengthens PrivX's position on the USA market. The initial contract value is approximately EUR 0.3 million of annual recurring subscription revenue (ARR), including professional services. The contract is automatically renewable.

Modern cyber-attacks require modern solutions

The MSP customer selected PrivX over competing products for its modern and scalable architecture enabling automated and easy-to-use access governance to their managed services customers. The customer evaluated several vendors, including traditional leading Privileged Access Management (PAM) vendors but concluded that PrivX MSP Edition was the only solution fulfilling their requirements.

"As announced earlier, PrivX MSP Edition is gaining momentum among data hosting service providers, as this win indicates. Increasingly, MSP customers have understood and, unfortunately, also experienced the impact of cyber-attacks on their businesses," says Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH. "Now is a critical time for companies to upgrade their cybersecurity and safety, and we are well-positioned with PrivX to provide proven-in-use and future-proof PAM solutions," Tunkelo concludes.

Zero Trust, Just-Enough-Access, and Just-in-Time

PrivX MSP Edition automatically ensures that the right person has the right level of access (Just-Enough-Access) to the right resource at the right time (Just-in-Time). Typical users include application owners, infrastructure administrators, software developers, DevOps engineers, and third-party experts. Unlike the combination of VPNs/firewalls/jump servers prevalent in MSP environments, PrivX MSP Edition streamlines and centralizes credentials and access management, eliminating the need for manual work.

For advanced use cases, PrivX MSP Edition offers future-looking advanced capabilities such as User Behavioral Analytics (UEBA), SCIM Protocol support, deep linking, the XSOAR Plugin, and Network Target Access. In addition, it integrates seamlessly with the Universal SSH Key Manager, opening possibilities for future-proof passwordless and keyless access.

