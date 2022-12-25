Good days before Christmas: ATX TR climbed 2,61 per cent. News came from Immofinanz, Lenzing, Andritz (2), Wienerberger (2), Verbund, Addiko, ams Osram, Frequentis, Agrana, OMV, Andritz, Valneva (2), Cleen Energy, Strabag. Merry X-Mas! BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 2,61% to 6.623,86 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -15,61%. Up to now there were 123 days with a positive and 128 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 19,73% away, from the low 18,57%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Friday with 0,22%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,52%. These are the best-performers this week: OMV 7,02% in front of SBO 5,87% and Erste Group 5,37%. And the following stocks performed worst: Lenzing -9,42% in front of Polytec Group -5,05% and ...

