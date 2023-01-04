GeoJunxion N.V.: GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) announces the closing of a series of location intelligence service agreements for a value exceeding 200K Euro and the renewal of annual service contracts.

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands, 4January 2023 - GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) is pleased to announce the closing of contracts for three tailor-made Location Intelligence Services with an important global tech Company, for a total value exceeding 200 thousand Euro. These activities are planned to be executed and completed within the first quarter of 2023.



Francesco Altamura, GeoJunxion CBO and Managing Director stated: "It's not unusual to hear people saying that no relevant business happens during Christmas time. We are the proof that this is not true, as we closed two of these agreements a couple of days before Christmas and got confirmation for the third one just two days before the end of the year. This is the result of a great teamwork, which didn't stop during the festivities, made by passionate and tireless people that never give up. It was the best way to close a very good year, an incredibly successful second semester 2022 (first semester of fiscal year 2022/23) and to start the new year 2023 with renewed energy."

At the same time, GeoJunxion is proud to announce that the service agreements expected to be renewed in this part of the year have been secured. This confirms once again the trust and loyalty of our clients on various types of products and services.





GeoJunxion is at the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with innovative solutions and services. The GeoJunxion mission is focused on improving road safety and contributing to a more sustainable world, reducing the environmental impact through intelligent services and content which enable more environmentally conscious decisions. With location-aware content at our core and the know-how of location technologies, GeoJunxion offers unrivalled, intelligent content, services and products. GeoJunxion NV is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol GOJXN.AS.

