OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that 2022 set a new annual cleared contract volume record with 10.38 billion contracts cleared and an average daily volume of 41.3 million contracts. Compared to 2021, OCC had a 4.5 percent increase in total contracts cleared.

Highlights

December ETF options cleared contract volume up 33.5% year-over-year; annual ETF options cleared contract volume up 48.7%

December index options cleared contract volume up 34.1% year-over-year; annual Index options cleared contract volume up 43.3%

Stock Loan transaction volume up 8.6% year-over-year

Contract Volume December 2022

December 2022 Contracts December 2021 Contracts % Change 2022 YTD ADV 2021 YTD ADV % Change Equity Options 441,932,043 528,203,065 -16.3% 22,263,715 26,463,431 -15.9% ETF Options 355,459,448 266,352,631 33.5% 15,980,514 10,706,503 49.3% Index Options 68,148,774 50,815,971 34.1% 2,873,194 1,997,400 43.8% Total Options 865,540,265 845,371,667 2.4% 41,117,423 39,167,334 5.0% Futures 4,018,406 5,325,925 -24.6% 219,643 232,487 -5.5% Total Volume 869,558,671 850,697,592 2.2% 41,337,066 39,399,821 4.9%

Contract Volume Total 2022

Total 2022 Volume Total 2021 Volume % Change Equity Options 5,588,192,573 6,668,784,719 -16.2% ETF Options 4,011,109,056 2,698,038,847 48.7% Index Options 721,171,637 503,344,774 43.3% Total Options 10,320,473,266 9,870,168,340 4.6% Futures 55,130,391 58,586,820 -5.9% Total Volume 10,375,603,657 9,928,755,160 4.5%

Securities Lending December 2022

December 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value December 2021 Avg. Daily Loan Value % Change December 2022 Total

Transactions December 2021 Total Transactions % Change Market Loan Hedge Total 123,028,152,818 147,689,142,573 -16.70% 201,485 189,217 6.5%

Securities Lending Total 2022

2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value 2021 Avg. Daily Loan Value % Change 2022 Total

Transactions 2021 Total

Transactions % Change Market Loan Hedge Total 125,520,566,857 125,329,116,168 0.15% 2,319,800 1,857,585 24.9%

Additional Data

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), named Risk Magazine's 2022 Clearing House of the Year, is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

