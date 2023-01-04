In the third bullet under "Highlights," release should read Stock Loan transaction volume up 24.9% year-over-year" (instead of "Stock Loan transaction volume up 8.6% year-over-year").
The updated release reads:
OCC CLEARS RECORD-SETTING 10.38 BILLION TOTAL CONTRACTS IN 2022
OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that 2022 set a new annual cleared contract volume record with 10.38 billion contracts cleared and an average daily volume of 41.3 million contracts. Compared to 2021, OCC had a 4.5 percent increase in total contracts cleared.
Highlights
- December ETF options cleared contract volume up 33.5% year-over-year; annual ETF options cleared contract volume up 48.7%
- December index options cleared contract volume up 34.1% year-over-year; annual Index options cleared contract volume up 43.3%
- Stock Loan transaction volume up 24.9% year-over-year
Contract Volume December 2022
December
2022
Contracts
December
2021
Contracts
% Change
2022 YTD
ADV
2021 YTD
ADV
% Change
Equity Options
441,932,043
528,203,065
-16.3%
22,263,715
26,463,431
-15.9%
ETF Options
355,459,448
266,352,631
33.5%
15,980,514
10,706,503
49.3%
Index Options
68,148,774
50,815,971
34.1%
2,873,194
1,997,400
43.8%
Total Options
865,540,265
845,371,667
2.4%
41,117,423
39,167,334
5.0%
Futures
4,018,406
5,325,925
-24.6%
219,643
232,487
-5.5%
Total Volume
869,558,671
850,697,592
2.2%
41,337,066
39,399,821
4.9%
Contract Volume Total 2022
Total 2022 Volume
Total 2021 Volume
% Change
Equity Options
5,588,192,573
6,668,784,719
-16.2%
ETF Options
4,011,109,056
2,698,038,847
48.7%
Index Options
721,171,637
503,344,774
43.3%
Total Options
10,320,473,266
9,870,168,340
4.6%
Futures
55,130,391
58,586,820
-5.9%
Total Volume
10,375,603,657
9,928,755,160
4.5%
Securities Lending December 2022
December 2022
Avg. Daily Loan
Value
December 2021
Avg. Daily Loan
Value
% Change
December
2022 Total
December
2021 Total
Transactions
% Change
Market Loan Hedge Total
123,028,152,818
147,689,142,573
-16.70%
201,485
189,217
6.5%
Securities Lending Total 2022
2022 Avg. Daily
Loan Value
2021 Avg. Daily
Loan Value
% Change
2022 Total
2021 Total
% Change
Market Loan Hedge Total
125,520,566,857
125,329,116,168
0.15%
2,319,800
1,857,585
24.9%
Additional Data
- Market share volume by exchange
- Open interest
- Historical volume statistics
About OCC
The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), named Risk Magazine's 2022 Clearing House of the Year, is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.
