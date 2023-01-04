Kohler Co.: Kohler Arts/Industry Resident Spotlight: Joann Quiñones

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Arts/Industry resident Joann Quiñones explores material culture, in particular 18th century decorative arts, complicating the narratives of who and what is valued in society and why.

Hundreds of artists have benefited from the celebrated Arts/Industry residency program since its beginning in 1974. The program, undoubtedly one of the most unusual ongoing collaborations between art and industry in the United States, was conceived and is administered by the John Michael Kohler Arts Center and hosted by Kohler Co.

Arts/Industry offers artists the time and space to focus on the creation of new work and a unique location for their studios. Artists-in-residence work at the Kohler Co. factory in the Pottery and/or Foundry. Artists need not have experience with clay or metal, just an interest in materials and the potential for the industrial environment and processes to influence their creative practice. Participants are exposed to a body of technical knowledge that enables and encourages them to explore new ways of thinking and working.

