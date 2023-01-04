Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock 2023! Warum man gerade auf dieses Pferd setzen kann!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQZ5 ISIN: US47768J1016 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
04.01.23
22:00 Uhr
3,150 US-Dollar
+0,110
+3,62 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JOANN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOANN INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
04.01.2023 | 22:02
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kohler Co.: Kohler Arts/Industry Resident Spotlight: Joann Quiñones

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Arts/Industry resident Joann Quiñones explores material culture, in particular 18th century decorative arts, complicating the narratives of who and what is valued in society and why.

Hundreds of artists have benefited from the celebrated Arts/Industry residency program since its beginning in 1974. The program, undoubtedly one of the most unusual ongoing collaborations between art and industry in the United States, was conceived and is administered by the John Michael Kohler Arts Center and hosted by Kohler Co.

Arts/Industry offers artists the time and space to focus on the creation of new work and a unique location for their studios. Artists-in-residence work at the Kohler Co. factory in the Pottery and/or Foundry. Artists need not have experience with clay or metal, just an interest in materials and the potential for the industrial environment and processes to influence their creative practice. Participants are exposed to a body of technical knowledge that enables and encourages them to explore new ways of thinking and working.

Learn more about the Arts/Industry program here

Hear from other Arts/Industry residents here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kohler Co. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kohler Co.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/dashboard/kohler-co
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kohler Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733987/Kohler-ArtsIndustry-Resident-Spotlight-Joann-Quiones

JOANN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.