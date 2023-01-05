Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation: Starke Einstiegchance vor erneut 117 % an einem Tag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJKS ISIN: FR0013154002 Ticker-Symbol: 56S1 
Tradegate
05.01.23
11:41 Uhr
302,80 Euro
+1,40
+0,46 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
303,10303,2012:19
302,80303,3012:19
Dow Jones News
05.01.2023 | 11:52
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

DJ Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 05-Jan-2023 / 11:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aubagne, January 1, 2023

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022: - 11,901 shares - EUR 6,837,423.41 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,259 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,361 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 166,507 shares for EUR 56,282,984.47 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 174,847 shares for EUR 59,810,740.92

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account: - 20,241 shares - EUR 3,286,293.04 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,639 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,205 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 186,508 shares for EUR 64,215,074.25 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 169,628 shares for EUR 57,532,559.42

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: - 0 shares - EUR 10,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, the shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2021, the company employed more than 10,400 people, and earned sales revenue of around 2.89 billion euros.

Contact

Petra Müller

Head of Investor Relations

+49 (0)551.308.6035

Petra.mueller2@sartorius.com

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Z.I. Les Paluds

Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051

13781 Aubagne Cedex, France

Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00

Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19

www.sartorius.com 

Buy side                       Sell side 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
TOTAL     4,259       166,507    56,282,984.47   4,361       174,847    59,810,740.92 
01/07/2022  28         711      210,185.82     26         1,500     448,695.00 
04/07/2022  7         305      93,946.10     33         1,200     370,344.00 
05/07/2022  6         363      115,513.86     42         2,000     640,140.00 
06/07/2022  34         1,400     445,396.00     15         500      161,800.00 
07/07/2022  35         1,600     524,704.00     38         1,600     529,648.00 
08/07/2022  33         1,200     392,316.00     35         1,600     528,624.00 
11/07/2022  13         600      201,300.00     18         1,200     404,316.00 
12/07/2022  29         1,300     437,294.00     26         1,200     406,680.00 
13/07/2022  39         1,500     502,605.00     19         1,000     337,700.00 
14/07/2022  37         1,700     568,497.00     25         1,339     450,386.04 
15/07/2022  12         700      232,603.00     33         1,300     435,994.00 
18/07/2022  38         1,300     431,665.00     12         200      68,800.00 
19/07/2022  25         900      290,646.00     33         1,400     460,614.00 
20/07/2022  -         -       -         24         900      304,209.00 
21/07/2022  14         405      135,670.95     90         2,900     1,026,600.00 
22/07/2022  -         -       -         13         800      304,072.00 
25/07/2022  53         1,756     640,975.12     2         100      37,100.00 
26/07/2022  18         1,000     363,000.00     22         1,100     400,697.00 
27/07/2022  10         500      181,900.00     37         1,500     551,220.00 
28/07/2022  20         1,016     372,526.56     51         2,400     897,792.00 
29/07/2022  -         -       -         32         1,400     537,698.00 
01/08/2022  12         601      233,188.00     28         1,200     469,596.00 
02/08/2022  37         1,400     539,700.00     32         1,400     542,906.00 
03/08/2022  44         1,600     611,104.00     38         1,600     615,504.00 
04/08/2022  14         700      269,199.00     19         817      315,582.59 
05/08/2022  60         2,700     1,021,275.00    12         500      194,100.00 
08/08/2022  22         1,100     409,596.00     29         1,100     412,401.00 
09/08/2022  32         1,407     521,673.39     29         1,000     372,350.00 
10/08/2022  57         1,377     499,066.11     53         2,900     1,076,393.00 
11/08/2022  4         200      74,700.00     98         3,100     1,180,759.00 
12/08/2022  32         1,500     572,925.00     28         1,400     536,606.00 
15/08/2022  12         700      269,703.00     28         1,500     580,800.00 
16/08/2022  29         1,500     574,695.00     45         2,000     772,800.00 
17/08/2022  9         100      38,700.00     24         1,300     511,797.00 
18/08/2022  9         700      276,598.00     24         1,000     397,700.00 
19/08/2022  26         1,200     473,196.00     14         800      317,400.00 
22/08/2022  69         1,800     694,188.00     5         391      151,309.18 
23/08/2022  74         2,000     749,580.00     25         891      335,737.71 
24/08/2022  31         700      259,490.00     40         2,079     783,387.99 
25/08/2022  10         500      194,200.00     31         1,600     624,784.00 
26/08/2022  51         2,400     922,896.00     16         1,000     388,400.00 
29/08/2022  48         1,700     630,921.00     17         1,100     412,335.00 
30/08/2022  37         1,000     368,580.00     26         1,200     445,896.00 
31/08/2022  34         1,700     621,894.00     33         1,600     591,504.00 
01/09/2022  42         1,731     626,223.87     28         1,500     546,465.00 
02/09/2022  5         300      109,500.00     30         800      294,304.00 
05/09/2022  35         900      326,259.00     19         1,100     401,401.00 
06/09/2022  26         1,500     553,905.00     25         1,700     631,295.00 
07/09/2022  61         1,500     551,595.00     31         1,600     591,504.00 
08/09/2022  27         1,300     479,401.00     39         1,900     707,275.00 
09/09/2022  12         525      200,224.50     37         1,700     650,947.00 
       Buy side                       Sell side 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
TOTAL     4,259       166,507    56,282,984.47   4,361       174,847    59,810,740.92 
12/09/2022  36         1,378     527,002.32     55         1,700     653,803.00 
13/09/2022  61         2,497     957,050.16     25         1,200     469,596.00 
14/09/2022  41         1,428     533,172.36     35         1,500     563,295.00 
15/09/2022  60         1,900     706,097.00     20         1,000     376,300.00 
16/09/2022  135        3,664     1,285,404.48    -         -       - 
19/09/2022  15         400      133,000.00     -         -       -

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2023 05:19 ET (10:19 GMT)

SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.