Donnerstag, 05.01.2023
Dow Jones News
Half-year liquidity contract statement for -2-

DJ Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 05-Jan-2023 / 11:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aubagne, January 1, 2023

Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022: - 11,901 shares - EUR 6,837,423.41 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,259 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,361 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 166,507 shares for EUR 56,282,984.47 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 174,847 shares for EUR 59,810,740.92

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account: - 20,241 shares - EUR 3,286,293.04 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,639 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,205 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 186,508 shares for EUR 64,215,074.25 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 169,628 shares for EUR 57,532,559.42

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: - 0 shares - EUR 10,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, the shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2021, the company employed more than 10,400 people, and earned sales revenue of around 2.89 billion euros.

Contact

Petra Müller

Head of Investor Relations

+49 (0)551.308.6035

Petra.mueller2@sartorius.com

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Z.I. Les Paluds

Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051

13781 Aubagne Cedex, France

Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00

Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19

www.sartorius.com 

Buy side                       Sell side 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
TOTAL     4,259       166,507    56,282,984.47   4,361       174,847    59,810,740.92 
01/07/2022  28         711      210,185.82     26         1,500     448,695.00 
04/07/2022  7         305      93,946.10     33         1,200     370,344.00 
05/07/2022  6         363      115,513.86     42         2,000     640,140.00 
06/07/2022  34         1,400     445,396.00     15         500      161,800.00 
07/07/2022  35         1,600     524,704.00     38         1,600     529,648.00 
08/07/2022  33         1,200     392,316.00     35         1,600     528,624.00 
11/07/2022  13         600      201,300.00     18         1,200     404,316.00 
12/07/2022  29         1,300     437,294.00     26         1,200     406,680.00 
13/07/2022  39         1,500     502,605.00     19         1,000     337,700.00 
14/07/2022  37         1,700     568,497.00     25         1,339     450,386.04 
15/07/2022  12         700      232,603.00     33         1,300     435,994.00 
18/07/2022  38         1,300     431,665.00     12         200      68,800.00 
19/07/2022  25         900      290,646.00     33         1,400     460,614.00 
20/07/2022  -         -       -         24         900      304,209.00 
21/07/2022  14         405      135,670.95     90         2,900     1,026,600.00 
22/07/2022  -         -       -         13         800      304,072.00 
25/07/2022  53         1,756     640,975.12     2         100      37,100.00 
26/07/2022  18         1,000     363,000.00     22         1,100     400,697.00 
27/07/2022  10         500      181,900.00     37         1,500     551,220.00 
28/07/2022  20         1,016     372,526.56     51         2,400     897,792.00 
29/07/2022  -         -       -         32         1,400     537,698.00 
01/08/2022  12         601      233,188.00     28         1,200     469,596.00 
02/08/2022  37         1,400     539,700.00     32         1,400     542,906.00 
03/08/2022  44         1,600     611,104.00     38         1,600     615,504.00 
04/08/2022  14         700      269,199.00     19         817      315,582.59 
05/08/2022  60         2,700     1,021,275.00    12         500      194,100.00 
08/08/2022  22         1,100     409,596.00     29         1,100     412,401.00 
09/08/2022  32         1,407     521,673.39     29         1,000     372,350.00 
10/08/2022  57         1,377     499,066.11     53         2,900     1,076,393.00 
11/08/2022  4         200      74,700.00     98         3,100     1,180,759.00 
12/08/2022  32         1,500     572,925.00     28         1,400     536,606.00 
15/08/2022  12         700      269,703.00     28         1,500     580,800.00 
16/08/2022  29         1,500     574,695.00     45         2,000     772,800.00 
17/08/2022  9         100      38,700.00     24         1,300     511,797.00 
18/08/2022  9         700      276,598.00     24         1,000     397,700.00 
19/08/2022  26         1,200     473,196.00     14         800      317,400.00 
22/08/2022  69         1,800     694,188.00     5         391      151,309.18 
23/08/2022  74         2,000     749,580.00     25         891      335,737.71 
24/08/2022  31         700      259,490.00     40         2,079     783,387.99 
25/08/2022  10         500      194,200.00     31         1,600     624,784.00 
26/08/2022  51         2,400     922,896.00     16         1,000     388,400.00 
29/08/2022  48         1,700     630,921.00     17         1,100     412,335.00 
30/08/2022  37         1,000     368,580.00     26         1,200     445,896.00 
31/08/2022  34         1,700     621,894.00     33         1,600     591,504.00 
01/09/2022  42         1,731     626,223.87     28         1,500     546,465.00 
02/09/2022  5         300      109,500.00     30         800      294,304.00 
05/09/2022  35         900      326,259.00     19         1,100     401,401.00 
06/09/2022  26         1,500     553,905.00     25         1,700     631,295.00 
07/09/2022  61         1,500     551,595.00     31         1,600     591,504.00 
08/09/2022  27         1,300     479,401.00     39         1,900     707,275.00 
09/09/2022  12         525      200,224.50     37         1,700     650,947.00 
       Buy side                       Sell side 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
TOTAL     4,259       166,507    56,282,984.47   4,361       174,847    59,810,740.92 
12/09/2022  36         1,378     527,002.32     55         1,700     653,803.00 
13/09/2022  61         2,497     957,050.16     25         1,200     469,596.00 
14/09/2022  41         1,428     533,172.36     35         1,500     563,295.00 
15/09/2022  60         1,900     706,097.00     20         1,000     376,300.00 
16/09/2022  135        3,664     1,285,404.48    -         -       - 
19/09/2022  15         400      133,000.00     -         -       -

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2023 05:19 ET (10:19 GMT)

DJ Half-year liquidity contract statement for -2- 

20/09/2022  41         1,900     623,504.00     12         400      134,980.00 
21/09/2022  31         1,000     321,500.00     39         1,515     490,420.65 
22/09/2022  86         2,000     642,340.00     16         800      261,104.00 
23/09/2022  31         1,500     462,705.00     48         1,816     563,559.28 
26/09/2022  28         1,010     322,806.10     52         2,184     701,544.48 
27/09/2022  52         2,090     655,131.40     70         1,300     413,595.00 
28/09/2022  31         1,400     434,602.00     37         1,500     469,605.00 
29/09/2022  40         1,300     400,361.00     33         1,200     371,124.00 
30/09/2022  6         300      91,800.00     26         1,200     374,940.00 
03/10/2022  40         1,100     343,893.00     60         2,100     666,498.00 
04/10/2022  -         -       -         51         1,900     637,602.00 
05/10/2022  47         1,800     627,102.00     50         2,000     702,000.00 
06/10/2022  19         900      314,001.00     58         1,900     665,323.00 
07/10/2022  53         2,200     756,910.00     12         700      242,900.00 
10/10/2022  71         1,908     633,608.64     28         1,000     334,600.00 
11/10/2022  58         2,000     651,000.00     56         2,200     720,896.00 
12/10/2022  46         1,900     618,754.00     22         1,100     360,701.00 
13/10/2022  50         1,900     603,991.00     56         2,300     738,990.00 
14/10/2022  33         1,600     531,456.00     67         2,900     978,808.00 
17/10/2022  23         1,100     367,796.00     37         2,000     678,300.00 
18/10/2022  13         600      206,598.00     64         1,900     661,998.00 
19/10/2022  134        5,889     1,833,540.15    -         -       - 
20/10/2022  18         839      244,006.37     51         2,468     738,993.24 
21/10/2022  44         1,700     500,497.00     25         1,400     417,802.00 
24/10/2022  23         900      274,203.00     42         1,600     492,048.00 
25/10/2022  14         600      182,898.00     37         1,905     589,807.05 
26/10/2022  12         700      223,797.00     46         1,900     612,104.00 
27/10/2022  42         1,400     453,306.00     27         900      292,797.00 
28/10/2022  55         1,400     447,944.00     31         1,200     385,728.00 
31/10/2022  11         600      193,098.00     13         400      129,920.00 
01/11/2022  25         1,100     348,370.00     21         700      228,340.00 
02/11/2022  4         200      62,700.00     17         800      255,600.00 
03/11/2022  45         1,334     411,512.32     14         500      155,200.00 
04/11/2022  13         619      189,178.78     14         600      186,300.00 
07/11/2022  8         581      178,425.10     29         1,200     370,704.00 
08/11/2022  9         500      153,890.00     71         2,100     664,398.00 
09/11/2022  13         1,100     355,597.00     68         1,600     521,296.00 
10/11/2022  39         1,300     417,365.00     71         2,400     785,616.00 
11/11/2022  9         300      104,100.00     27         600      212,760.00 
14/11/2022  24         1,166     413,335.34     42         1,600     569,696.00 
15/11/2022  68         2,934     1,031,477.04    68         2,200     779,526.00 
16/11/2022  59         2,100     721,098.00     9         500      175,800.00 
17/11/2022  40         1,800     601,794.00     19         900      303,903.00 
18/11/2022  38         1,400     459,704.00     54         1,822     601,096.02 
21/11/2022  48         1,921     633,603.43     53         1,900     629,508.00 
       Buy side                       Sell side 
       Number of     Number of   Traded volume in  Number of     Number of   Traded volume in 
       executions     shares     EUR        executions     shares     EUR 
TOTAL     4,259       166,507    56,282,984.47   4,361       174,847    59,810,740.92 
22/11/2022  46         1,679     544,583.65     28         1,400     455,798.00 
23/11/2022  36         1,338     434,582.40     32         1,400     457,380.00 
24/11/2022  9         662      218,413.66     46         1,300     432,406.00 
25/11/2022  33         1,600     537,808.00     55         1,900     641,098.00 
28/11/2022  63         2,700     907,308.00     62         1,744     589,158.08 
29/11/2022  52         2,200     713,878.00     6         500      163,700.00 
30/11/2022  19         800      256,904.00     39         1,620     522,822.60 
01/12/2022  1         100      33,500.00     70         2,356     794,184.04 
02/12/2022  20         900      304,497.00     17         793      270,912.59 
05/12/2022  10         600      202,182.00     18         507      171,589.08 
06/12/2022  51         2,000     661,340.00     18         700      233,597.00 
07/12/2022  73         1,600     516,208.00     22         900      291,204.00 
08/12/2022  30         1,700     531,794.00     33         1,500     474,105.00 
09/12/2022  34         1,500     475,995.00     40         1,700     544,595.00 
12/12/2022  25         1,100     346,995.00     48         1,500     475,395.00 
13/12/2022  19         800      253,160.00     56         2,200     709,896.00 
14/12/2022  29         1,100     358,699.00     52         1,200     393,024.00 
15/12/2022  49         2,500     801,225.00     20         800      258,120.00 
16/12/2022  50         2,130     654,059.10     9         500      153,940.00 
19/12/2022  45         2,000     601,340.00     33         1,216     368,606.08 
20/12/2022  33         1,300     383,396.00     20         1,100     325,952.00 
21/12/2022  24         1,200     356,400.00     51         1,587     473,227.53 
22/12/2022  29         1,500     452,745.00     28         1,297     393,989.69 
23/12/2022  45         1,900     568,537.00     36         1,700     511,003.00 
27/12/2022  24         1,100     331,903.00     35         1,100     333,718.00 
28/12/2022  11         743      223,442.39     22         1,000     301,800.00 
29/12/2022  19         600      181,842.00     52         1,700     520,047.00 
30/12/2022  26         1,400     428,302.00     6         200      61,680.00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
         Avenue de Jouques 
         13781 Aubagne 
         France 
Phone:      +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:     info@sartorius-stedim.com 
Internet:    www.sartorius-stedim.com 
ISIN:      FR0013154002 
Euronext Ticker: DIM 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   1527971 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1527971 05-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1527971&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2023 05:19 ET (10:19 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
