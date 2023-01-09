Anzeige
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (ex GROUPE GORGE): Two new major orders for a total amount of approximately EUR 20 million

Press release

Paris, 9 January 2023

Exail Technologies has completed a first joint sale containing underwater drones and positioning solutions, thus illustrating in concrete terms the complementary nature of the ex-iXblue and ex-ECA product lines, brought together within Exail. This order includes 5 remotely operated vehicule R7 and 5 acoustic positioning systems GAPS M7, to be delivered in 2023 to a European Navy. Combined, these two solutions enable surveillance / protection missions of port or coastal areas to be carried out with great ease of deployment and in a very efficient manner.

In addition, the French Defence Procurement Agency (Direction Générale de l'Armement) has awarded Exail an order for a simulation system as part of a defence program. This important contract, which will last several years, confirms the company's ability to win successes in markets other than mine clearance.

Thanks to these commercial successes, Exail Technologies strengthens its already significant backlog of nearly €600 million at the end of September 2022 and demonstrates its ability to generate revenue synergies within the new group.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specialized in advanced technologies in the fields of autonomous robotics, navigation, aerospace and photonics. Based on a strong entrepreneurial culture, Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety for its civilian and military customers operating in harsh environments. From the bottom of the ocean to the farthest reaches of space, the group expands its customers' capabilities through its components, products and systems. Exail Technologies generates revenues in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is the new name of Groupe Gorgé, adopted following the merger of ECA Group and iXblue, now united under a common banner.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA).

www.exail-technologies.com


Contacts :
Investor Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr		Media relations
Manon Clairet
Tél. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nWedY8Vvk2fHl5yfacebbpdkb5mTxZGamGOXx2FwZcmbb2+SlGZmb5yZZnBonmps
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-77956-exail-technologies_commandes-exail_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
