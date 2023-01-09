MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a French clinical-stage biotech and a pioneer in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer, today announces its half-year report on the liquidity contract with the brokerage firm Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract entered between MaaT Pharma and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2022:

12,507 shares

€63,045.61

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 390

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 330

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 14,188 shares for €131,237.39

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 9,342 shares for €86,141.84

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:

7,661 shares

€108,063.69

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 244

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 134

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 12,600 shares for €153,377.30

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 4,939 shares for €61,676.96

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

€200,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has already achieved proof of concept in a Phase II clinical trial in acute GvHD. Our powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, supports the development and expansion of our pipeline by determining novel disease targets, evaluating drug candidates, and identifying biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions.

The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice.

MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005558/en/

