Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/3809/ Welcome back to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the traditional english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, 2023 again positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . In week 1 we have a podcast delay of two days, due to setup reasons. But that delay was great, because in these two days our presenting partner Palfinger was in Newspapers all over the world. And that's the reason: Alpine skiing megastar Mikaela Shiffrin was celebrating her record-equalling 82nd World Cup race in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, in front of a big Palfinger Logo and with Palfinger on her Start Number. Hannes Roither, Investor Relations ...

