After the strong start in 2023 week 2 also brought good vibes on the Vienna Stock Exchange, ATX TR up 0,54 percent, Pierer Mobility gained 12 percent. News came from Strabag, Pierer Mobility, Kontron, Rosenbauer, Agrana, Borealis, RHI Magnesita, Polytec and Frequentis. And look at http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament , who the last eight of our 14th Stock Market Tournament are. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,54% to 6.942,84 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 5,24%. Up to now there were 8 days with a positive and 2 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0% away, from the low 5,24%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Thursday with 1,07%, the weakest is Tuesday with 0,15%. These are the best-performers this week: Pierer Mobility 12,43% in ...

