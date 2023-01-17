Press Release: KPN nominates Frank Heemskerk to Supervisory Board and proposes to reappoint Jolande Sap

Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN nominates Frank Heemskerk to Supervisory Board and proposes to reappoint Jolande Sap 17-Jan-2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

KPN nominates Frank Heemskerk to Supervisory Board and proposes to reappoint Jolande Sap

KPN's Supervisory Board is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr Frank Heemskerk for appointment to the Supervisory Board as of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2023.

Mr Frank Heemskerk (53, Dutch) is currently Secretary General of the European Round Table for Industry in Brussels. Mr Heemskerk's previous roles include that of executive board member of Royal HaskoningDHV (2011-2013), Executive Director at the World Bank in Washington DC (2013-2018), and - earlier in his career - several positions at ABN AMRO. He was Minister for Foreign Trade within the Ministry of Economic Affairs from 2007-2010, also responsible for IT & Telecoms regulations, and a Member of Parliament for the PvdA (the Dutch Labour Party) from 2003-2006. The appointment will be for a term of four years starting at KPN's AGM on 12 April 2023. The nomination of Mr Heemskerk is based on the enhanced right of recommendation of the Central Works Council.

In order to safeguard continuity following a number of changes to its composition in a relatively short period of time, the Supervisory Board furthermore proposes to reappoint Ms Jolande Sap (59, Dutch) for a third term of 2 years as of the AGM. To this end, the Supervisory Board will be temporarily expanded to 9 members. Ms Sap is particularly valued for her contributions in the Audit Committee, around ESG topics and her relationship with KPN's employees. The nomination of Ms Sap was also subject to the enhanced right of recommendation of the Central Works Council.

Both appointments will take effect upon a decision of KPN's shareholders at KPN's AGM on 12 April 2023.

KPN anticipates announcing a proposed candidate to succeed Ms Catherine Guillouard, who will resign early from the Supervisory Board for personal reasons at the AGM, in due course.

The invitation and the agenda for the AGM will follow in March.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1536419 17-Jan-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1536419&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)