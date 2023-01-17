Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), a Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) company, is pleased to announce the launch of a first of its kind forklift tracking, monitoring and maintenance solution, and a new integration with its partner and reseller Assured Telematics ("ATI") and Hiab for its Moffett truck-mounted forklifts.

ATI has been a BeWhere partner since 2016; and is an industry leader in providing enterprise fleets with custom telematics solutions and applications. Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable load handling solutions.

By partnering with BeWhere and Geotab Inc., a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, Assured Telematics now provides the industry's most accurate and detailed forklift insights and management solution for both indoor and outdoor tracking on electric and propane powered forklifts.

Fully integrated within the MyGeotab fleet management platform, the BeWhere Forklift telematics solution provides accurate tracking:

Indoor tracking using WiFI and BLE micro-location

Outdoor tracking using GPS GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS

The BeWhere Forklift telematics platform accepts external power from 6 to 55 Volts and has an internal battery which provides continuous tracking when external power is not available. The hardware measures 2.24 x 1.4 x 0.79 inches.

Assured Telematics has also become the first telematics provider to fully integrate Hiab's HiConnect platform with the MyGeotab platform. For Moffett's, which contains the onboard HiConnect platform, Assured Telematics is able to push the rich data available from HiConnect into MyGeotab. Data includes continuous location tracking, driving time, driving distance and safety elements, such as safety belt usage and machine in use with the side door open. Additionally, the engine data outputs include operational elements like engine speed, load and torque data with throttle position and fuel consumption.

According to Frank Pellitta, President of Assured Telematics, "The combination of using a manufacturer's OEM telematics system such as Hiab's HiConnect, and third party hardware, such as the BeWhere Forklift Platform, to bring common data points into a platform, such as MyGeotab, is a huge step in supporting fleets that are already using tractor and trailer platforms from Geotab."

GEOTAB and MYGEOTAB are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Geotab Inc.

See PR on ATI's businesswire

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) is a Mobile Internet of Things ("M-IoT") solutions company that designs and sells self-powered hardware with sensors and software applications. Our solutions serve two main markets: (1) Asset Tracking, consisting of remote location tracking various non-powered fixed and movable assets such as trailers, dry vans etc., and (2) Connected Sensors, to remotely track information on assets for water pressure, water detection and soil moisture. BeWhere's devices use the latest available cellular technologies (LTE-M and NB-IoT) to transmit collected data into mobile applications and cloud-based platforms, at a much lower cost than traditional cellular networks. BeWhere also offer solutions that can be fully integrated with existing software, and white-labeled. BeWhere' solutions are cutting edge, offering low-cost sophisticated technology which allows customers to deploy remote tracking technology where cost was previously prohibitive.

About Assured Telematics

Since 2010, Assured Telematics (ATI) has paved the way in providing enterprise-level fleet management solutions across North America, helping customers achieve their goals through a dedicated partnership approach. As the number one Channel Partner to the world's top telematics companies, Assured Telematics specializes in developing custom reports and unique fleet applications. To learn more or contact us, please visit www.assuredtelematics.com.

About Hiab

Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable load handling solutions. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Hiab's premium equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, LOGLIFT forestry cranes, JONSERED recycling cranes, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, GALFAB roll-off cable hoists, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL and WALTCO brands. As the industry pioneer, Hiab continues to make load handling smarter, safer and more sustainable to build a better tomorrow. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec sales in 2021 totaled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

