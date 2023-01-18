Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2023) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in plant-based products, is pleased to announce that Spring Creek Quail Farms ("Spring Creek"), has chosen good natured® Bio-PET packaging to safely deliver its naturally raised quail eggs to grocery stores in the US and Canada, including Kroger, Costco, Loblaws and Sobeys.





Spring Creek Quail Farm chooses sustainable, fully recyclable, plant-based packaging from good natured®



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3674/151600_gn_ig%20posts%20-%202023%20jan%2016-20%20(3).jpg

Spring Creek is a family-owned farm in Ontario dedicated to raising and promoting the benefits of fresh quail eggs for their prized flavor, creamy texture, and nutrient-packed goodness. Being a zero-waste farm, Spring Creek is dedicated to environmental stewardship through its full supply chain and has committed to 100% recyclable packaging and shipping materials. Bio-PET packaging from good natured®, made from up to 30% plant-based materials instead of petroleum, met Spring Creek's requirements for recyclability across North America while also reducing its reliance on fossil fuels.

In addition to being fully recyclable, Spring Creek egg packaging must adhere to strict requirements to enable product visibility and ventilation, comply with food safety, and be durable enough to withstand shipping and on-shelf safety.

good natured® Bio-PET packaging is a sustainable solution that offers premium product visibility and protection for egg producers like Spring Creek. Lack of product visibility and poor leak and crush resistance are key contributors to egg breakage and food waste during transport as well as on store shelves. Consumers often open foam or fiber cartons to inspect eggs prior to purchasing. By utilizing good natured® transparent Bio-PET egg containers, grocery customers are able to clearly see the quail eggs, which can reduce the need to open up packaging before purchase.

"We believe a business shouldn't have to compromise great design, product enhancement and durability in the search for environmentally friendly packaging," shared Aaron Oosterhoff, Owner and CEO of Spring Creek. "It's in our DNA to match our packaging choices with our zero-waste, vertically integrated business practices, and we're grateful good natured® could meet all our requirements."

"The packaging design process with Spring Creek enabled us to fully demonstrate our ability to dig deep into a customer's unique needs, understand their industry and then fine tune a design and precise material choice that would check all the boxes," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. "Great packaging design is a combination of choosing the right material, engineering a solution that considers the full supply chain and making it affordable. I'm proud of our team who worked diligently on iterations until the perfect form and function was achieved for Spring Creek and we look forward to continuing to make fresh quail eggs readily available throughout North America."

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

About Spring Creek Quail Farms

Small but mighty, just like their eggs. Spring Creek is a family-owned farm in Saint Anns, Ontario, Canada that's on a mission to spice up one's egg life with a real alternative … quail eggs! These tiny but mighty eggs are naturally delicious, nutritious, and affordable.

The popularity of quail eggs continues to rise. Foodies love them for their looks and taste, health-conscious consumers seek them for their nutritional benefits, and many ethnic consumers are excited to find this familiar ingredient at their local store.

For more information: springcreekquail.ca

