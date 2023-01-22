Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/3859/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . Week 3 brought the first short journey of the ATX TR over 7000 points since seven Months. At the end of the week we saw profit takings, but ATX TR saved a small weekly plus of 0,22 percent to 6958 points. Best performer was SBO with a gain of 10 percent, the last four of our 14th stock market tournament are Uniqa, FACC, Erste Group and Immofinanz. And News came from Kontron, Wolftank, Kapsch TrafficCom, Fabasoft, SBO, Andritz, CA Immo, Flughafen Wien and AT&S, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...