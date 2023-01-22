Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 22.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Gerüchte-Küche brodelt - kommt jetzt der Mega-Ausbruch? Spektakulärer Meilenstein für unsere Lithium-Rakete!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN9W ISIN: AT0000A21KS2 Ticker-Symbol: IMO1 
Tradegate
20.01.23
12:55 Uhr
12,550 Euro
-0,090
-0,71 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMOFINANZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMOFINANZ AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,60012,67021.01.
12,61012,66020.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FACC
FACC AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FACC AG6,7300,00 %
IMMOFINANZ AG12,550-0,71 %
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG7,720-0,52 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.