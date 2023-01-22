Week 3 brought the the first short journey of the ATX TR over 7000 points since seven Months. At the end of the week we saw profit takings, but ATX TR saved a small weekly plus of 0,22 to 6958 points. Best performer was SBO with a gain of 10 percent. News came form Kontron, Wolftank, Kapsch TrafficCom, Fabasoft, SBO, Andritz, CA Immo, Flughafen Wien, AT&S. And the last four of our 14th stock market tournament are Uniqa, FACC, Erste Group Erste Group and Immofinanz. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,22% to 6.958,23 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 5,47%. Up to now there were 11 days with a positive and 4 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 1,33% away, from the low 5,47%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Wednesday with 0,71%, the ...

