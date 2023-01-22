Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 22.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Gerüchte-Küche brodelt - kommt jetzt der Mega-Ausbruch? Spektakulärer Meilenstein für unsere Lithium-Rakete!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907391 ISIN: AT0000946652 Ticker-Symbol: SLL 
Tradegate
20.01.23
21:50 Uhr
66,90 Euro
+0,10
+0,15 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,5067,0021.01.
66,6067,0020.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DO & CO
DO & CO AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DO & CO AG98,40+0,10 %
LENZING AG66,30+0,30 %
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG66,90+0,15 %
UBM DEVELOPMENT AG28,300-0,70 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.