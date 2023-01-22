AT&S: The awards for Austria's best companies were presented for the 24th time at "Austria's Leading Companies". AT&S, supplier of high-end PCBs and IC substrates, was able to secure victory in the "Value Increase" category. The winners of the business award, organized by the daily newspaper "Die Presse" and its partners KSV1870 and PwC Austria, were presented at the Marx Halle in Vienna."We are particularly pleased to be the listed company whose value has developed the best in recent years. It is also a confirmation of the continuously excellent work of the entire AT&S team. Our shareholders know that they are investing in a company whose technology, which is essential for digitization, is steadily gaining in importance ...

