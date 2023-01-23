PRESS RELEASE: NACON: Q3 2022/23 SALES : 41.1 M€

Press release

Lesquin, 23 January 2023, 18:00 hrs

Q3 2022/23 SALES : 41.1 M€

2022/23 CUMULATIVE (9 MONTH) :118.7 M€(-4.5%)

NACON (ISIN FR0013482791) today releases its consolidated sales for the first 9 months of its Financial Year 2022-23 (from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022).

IFRS - M€ 2022-23



2021-22



Change in %



Sales



1st quarter (April - June)



42.4 33.7 +25.8%



2nd quarter (June - September)







35.1 39.3 -10.7% 3rdQuarter (Oct. - Dec.) (1) 41.1 51.2 -19.6% Games 19.1 14.3 +33.6% Of which: Catalogue 10.2 8.7 +17.2% Back catalogue 8.8 5.5 +59.5% Accessories 20.4 34.9 -41.5% Others(2) 1.6 2.0 -17.3% Cumulative 9 months (Apr.-Dec.) 1) 118.7 124.2 -4.5% Games 66.1 41.6 +59.0% Of which: Catalogue 35.6 19.8 +80.1% Back catalogue 30.4 21.8 +39.7% Accessories 49.0 78.7 -37.8% Others(2) 3.6 4.0 -8.9%

(1)Non audited data

(2)Mobile and Audio sales

NACON posted 41.1 M€ sales in Q3 2022-23

Over the period, sales of video games and accessories were impacted by the worldwide shortage of consoles and drastic stock management by distributors.

VIDEO GAMES : Catalogue sales (new games) rose by 17.2% to 10.2 M€. Sales for the quarter were boosted by games released in the first half of the year (Vampire The Masquerade® - Swansong, Pro Cycling Manager 2022, Tour De France 2022, SteelrisingTM and Session Skate SimTM) and by the release of WRC Generations on 3 November, which outperformed its predecessor, WCR10, in the first two months following release.

The Back catalogue (games released during previous financial years) once again achieved an excellent performance. Its sales were up 59.5% over the quarter to 8.8 M€.

ACCESSORIES : Sales of accessories came to 20.4 M€, down 41.5% over the quarter. Since the beginning of the year, the shortage of new generation consoles has caused a sharp decline in the global accessories market, leading retailers to be very cautious in their sourcing policy.

Expected trends for the 4th quarter and 2022/23 targets

New publishing releases for the 4th quarter will be sustained with the launch of four games:

- Chef Life and the highly anticipated Blood Bowl®3 will be released on 23 February 2023.

- Clash and Transport Fever 2 Console Edition are scheduled for release on 9 March 2023.

As for Accessories, the end of the console shortages should lead to an improvement in sales over the next few months.

For the whole financial year, despite the later release of several major games, a decline in the Accessories business and the tensions encountered in the supply of new consoles, NACON expects sales and current operating income to be slightly up on the previous year.

Outlook for FY 2023-2024

In FY 2023-2024, NACON will have a wide range of new releases with about twenty games to be launched during the year, including:

- The Lord of the Rings GollumTM, which will be released in the first half of FY 2023-24,

- RoboCop: Rogue City,

- Gangs of Sherwood,

- TestDrive Unlimited Solar Crown.

At the same time, the games released in FY 2022-23 will feed the back catalogue and will mechanically accelerate growth.

The accessories market should rebound thanks to a growing installed, base of new generation consoles and a more favourable base effect.

In view of the above, NACON reaffirms its confidence in its FY 2023-2024 prospects.

