Polymetal: Q4 and FY 2022 production results -2

25 January 2023

Polymetal International plc Q4 and FY 2022 production results

Polymetal (the "Company" or the "Group") reports strong production results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and meets full-year production guidance of 1.7 Moz GE.

"2022 presented unprecedented challenges for our company. Nevertheless, Polymetal met original production guidance and maintained solid safety performance. In 2023, we are targeting stable production and return to free cash flow generation", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal.

HIGHLIGHTS

-- No fatal accidents among the Group's employees and contractors occurred in 2022. Lost time injuryfrequency rate (LTIFR) among the Company's workforce for the full year decreased by 17% year-on-year (y-o-y) to0.10. Days lost due to work-related injuries (DIS) fell by 42% y-o-y to 877.

-- The Company's FY 2022 gold equivalent ("GE") production amounted to 1,712 Koz, a y-o-y increase of 2% andin line with the original production guidance of 1.7 Moz. First full year of operations at Nezhda and initialproduction at Kytyn compensated for declining grades at mature assets. Q4 GE output grew by 16% y-o-y to 540 Kozdriven by Nezhda contribution and strong grades at Kyzyl.

-- POX-2 and other developement projects progressed in line with the revised schedules. 2023 will be markedby the launch of Voro flotation plant and start of mining at Prognoz.

-- Revenue for FY 2022 stood at USUSD 2.8 billion, a y-o-y decrease of 3% on the back of lower average goldand silver prices. Q4 revenue was up by 30% y-o-y to USUSD 1.0 billion as the Company sold down metal and concentrateinventory accumulated in the previous quarters. The remaining gap between production and sales is expected to closeduring the course of H1 2023.

-- In Q4, net debt decreased by USUSD 0.4 billion to approximately USUSD 2.4 billion on the back of strongpositive free cash flows from unwinding of working capital.

-- The Company expects full-year Total Cash Costs ("TCC") and All-in Sustaining Cash Costs ("AISC") to bewithin the announced guidance range of USUSD 900-1,000/GE oz and USUSD 1,300-1,400/GE oz, respectively. CAPEX is alsoestimated within the guidance range of USUSD 725-775 million.

2023 OUTLOOK

-- The Company reiterates its current production guidance for FY 2023 of 1.7 Moz of GE.

-- Polymetal expects its costs to be in the ranges of USUSD 950-1,000/GE oz for TCC and USUSD 1,300-1,400/GE ozfor AISC[1]. A minor y-o-y increase is mostly due to domestic inflation, stronger rouble, and royalty increase inKazakhstan.

-- Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately USUSD 700-750 million. Major investment projectsinclude POX-2, Albazino power line, Voro flotation, and Prognoz.

UPDATE ON THE POTENTIAL MODIFICATION OF ASSET HOLDING STRUCTURE

-- As previously announced, the Company has continued to evaluate all available options to modify its assetholding structure in order to maximise shareholder value.

-- Further to the announcement on 22 September 2022, the Company has progressed the evaluation of apotential re-domiciliation of the parent company, Polymetal International plc, to jurisdiction deemed to be"friendly" by the Russian Federation, a move which could unblock the ability to execute further corporate actions.

-- Based on the initial analysis, the Company are of the view that a re-domiciliation into the AstanaInternational Financial Centre (AIFC), a financial hub in Astana, Kazakhstan, is the preferred jurisdiction, takinginto account the Group's significant operations and presence in the region, the AIFC legal system, tax regime andthe ability to execute such a re-domiciliation.

-- Should the Company proceed with a re-domiciliation to the AIFC, The Company's primary listing may move toAIX where its Ordinary Shares will be traded with the new ISIN. The Company will look to ensure continuousliquidity of trading.

-- The evaluation of the re-domiciliation process continues to be ongoing and will, in any event, be subjectto a number of conditions. No decision has been made in relation to the various options available to the Company.There can therefore be no certainty that the Company will proceed with, or ultimately complete, a re-domiciliationnor any certainty as to which jurisdiction would be ultimately selected were it to proceed.

-- The Company confirms that any actions will be compliant with all applicable international sanctions,counter-sanctions and regulatory requirements.

[1] Based on 65 RUB/USD, 450 KZT/USD rates, 7% inflation in Russia and 9% in Kazakhstan. OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

3 months ended 12 months ended % % Dec 31, Dec 31, change1 change1 2022 2021 2022 2021 Waste mined, Mt 49.0 53.9 -9% 211.1 205.9 +3% Underground development, km 23.5 25.0 -6% 98.0 95.5 +3% Ore mined, Mt 4.5 4.1 +11% 19.5 15.6 +24% Open-pit 3.5 3.0 +17% 15.4 11.7 +32% Underground 1.0 1.1 -6% 4.1 4.0 +3% Ore processed, Mt 4.7 4.1 +15% 18.3 15.8 +16% Average GE grade processed, g/t 3.9 4.0 -2% 3.6 3.8 -4% Production Gold, Koz 451 385 +17% 1,450 1,422 +2% Silver, Moz 7.2 6.5 +10% 21.0 20.4 +3% Gold equivalent, Koz2 540 467 +16% 1,712 1,677 +2% Sales Gold, Koz 560 384 +46% 1,376 1,386 -1% Silver, Moz 3.5 4.9 -29% 18.5 17.5 +6% Revenue, USUSDm3 1,039 798 +30% 2,801 2,890 -3% Net debt, USUSDm4 2,393 2,781 -14% 2,393 1,647 +45% LTIFR5 0.12 0.16 -25% 0.10 0.12 -17% DIS6 877 1,516 -42% Fatalities Employees 0 0 NA 0 0 NA Contractors 0 0 NA 0 1 -100% Average headcount 14,694 13,268 +11% Notes: (1) % changes can be different from zero even when absolute numbers are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % changes can be equal to zero when absolute numbers differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in this release. (2) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Comparative data for 2021 restated accordingly (120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio was used previously). Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding. (3) Calculated based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts. (4) Non-IFRS measure based on unaudited consolidated management accounts. Comparative information is presented for 30 Septenber 2022 (for the three months period) and 31 December 2021 (for the twelve months period). (5) LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked. Company employees only are taken into account. (6) DIS - days lost due to work-related injuries. Company employees only are taken into account.

PRODUCTION BY MINE

3 months ended Dec 31, % 12 months ended Dec 31, % 2022 2021 change 2022 2021 change GOLD EQ. (KOZ)1 Kazakhstan 164 125 +31% 541 558 -3% Kyzyl 113 85 +34% 330 360 -8% Varvara 51 40 +27% 211 198 +7% Russia 376 342 +10% 1,170 1,120 +5% Dukat 101 96 +6% 292 291 +0% Albazino 64 59 +8% 230 249 -8% Omolon 56 55 +2% 199 217 -8% Nezhda 42 21 +96% 133 21 +518% Mayskoye 57 54 +6% 120 139 -14% Svetloye 28 26 +9% 104 109 -5% Voro 28 30 -10% 93 93 +0% TOTAL 540 467 +16% 1,712 1,677 +2%

Notes: (1) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Comparative data for 2021 restated accordingly (120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio was used previously). Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The Group's management will discuss production results during the Analyst and Investor Day on Wednesday, 25 January 2023, at 12:00 GMT (15:00 Moscow time) at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre - Broad Sanctuary, London, SW1P 3EE. To join the webcast please follow the link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oym5gsx7.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

KYZYL

3 months ended Dec 31, % 12 months ended Dec 31, % 2022 2021 change 2022 2021 change MINING Waste mined, Mt 20.9 21.0 -0% 83.2 83.0 +0% Ore mined (open pit), Kt 534 505 +6% 2,223 2,177 +2% Gold grade, g/t 5.5 6.2 -11% PROCESSING Ore processed, Kt 549 517 +6% 2,200 2,200 +0% Gold grade, g/t 6.6 6.3 +4% 5.5 6.2 -12% Gold recovery 89.4% 87.3% +2% 88.9% 88.6% +0% Concentrate produced, Kt 35.3 30.0 +18% 113.6 128.1 -11% Concentrate gold grade, g/t 91.3 94.2 -3% 93.9 94.2 -0% Gold in concentrate, Koz1 104 91 +14% 343 388 -12% Concentrate shipped, Kt 25 26 -4% 67 84 -20% Payable gold shipped, Koz 46 50 -8% 125 156 -20% Amursk POX Concentrate processed, Kt 13 11 +25% 48 55 -12% Gold grade, g/t 129.3 132.7 -3% 132.7 133.6 -1% Gold recovery 92.4% 93.0% -1% 93.8% 92.3% +2% Gold produced, Koz 67 34 +94% 205 204 +1% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 113 85 +34% 330 360 -8%

Note:

(1) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. It will be included in total production upon shipment to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX.

(2) To be further processed at Amursk POX.

At Kyzyl, quarterly gold production increased by 34% y-o-y to 113 Koz driven by mining of higher-grade ore blocks accompanied by better recoveries as well as larger volumes of low-carbon concentrate processed at Amursk POX. Full-year production contracted by 8% to 330 Koz due to the planned grade decline.

VARVARA

3 months ended Dec 31, % 12 months ended Dec 31, % 2022 2021 change 2022 2021 change MINING Waste mined, Mt 11.2 11.3 -1% 43.3 42.0 +3% Ore mined (open pit), Kt 825 810 +2% 3,857 3,624 +6% Gold grade, g/t 1.6 1.5 +2% PROCESSING Leaching Ore processed, Kt 778 796 -2% 3,199 3,183 +1% Gold grade, g/t 1.4 1.4 -1% 1.6 1.6 +1% Gold recovery1 87.7% 89.4% -2% 90.0% 88.9% +1% Gold production (in dore), Koz 42 31 +34% 170 153 +11% Flotation Ore processed, Kt 185 188 -2% 752 696 +8% Gold grade, g/t 2.4 2.4 +1% 2.7 2.6 +3% Recovery1 86.4% 85.6% +1% 87.2% 85.5% +2% Gold in concentrate, Koz 9 9 +1% 41 44 -7% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 51 40 +27% 211 197 +7%

Note:

(1) Technological recovery, includes gold and copper within work-in-progress inventory. Does not include toll-treated ore.

At Varvara, Q4 gold production was up by 27% y-o-y to 51 Koz, mostly on the back of work-in-progress release at the leaching circuit. Full-year output increased by 7% to 211 Koz on the back of better grades from Komar.

The Company has commenced engineering for solar power plant and will complete feasibility study by the end of 2023.

DUKAT

3 months ended Dec 31, % 12 months ended Dec 31, % 2022 2021 change 2022 2021 change MINING Waste mined, Mt 1.0 0.9 +9% 4.1 2.8 +44% Underground development, km 10.8 11.0 -1% 46.7 44.7 +4% Ore mined, Kt 630 701 -10% 2,523 2,615 -3% Open pit 100 115 -13% 435 431 +1% Underground 530 586 -10% 2,088 2,184 -4% Grade Gold, g/t 1.1 0.8 +39% Silver, g.t 301 266 +13% PROCESSING Omsukchan concentrator Ore processed, Kt 511 518 -1% 2,033 2,055 -1% Grade Gold, g/t 0.4 0.8 -43% 0.5 0.6 -11% Silver, g/t 236 335 -30% 236 266 -11% Recovery1 Gold 83.3% 86.0% -3% 83.3% 85.3% -2% Silver 87.0% 85.4% +2% 85.7% 86.0% -0% Production Gold, Koz 6 11 -45% 27 31 -14% Silver, Moz 3.3 4.6 -29% 12.8 14.7 -13% Lunnoye plant Ore processed, Kt 121 119 +2% 474 477 -1% Grade Gold, g/t 1.8 1.7 +10% 1.8 1.6 +11% Silver, g/t 231 248 -7% 204 239 -15% Recovery1 Gold 89.3% 87.4% +2% 90.2% 89.7% +1% Silver 92.7% 92.6% +0% 93.2% 93.1% +0% Production Gold, Koz 6 6 +14% 25 22 +12% Silver, Moz 0.8 0.9 -5% 2.9 3.4 -15% Primorskoye Ore shipped, Kt 23.1 - NA 29.5 - NA Production Gold, Koz 10 2 +299% 11 2 +359% Silver, Moz 2.2 0.7 +238% 2.7 0.7 +300% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 22 19 +17% 63 56 +13% Silver, Moz 6.3 6.2 +3% 18.3 18.8 -3%

Notes:

(1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory.

Direct high-grade ore shipments from Primorskoye compensated for grade declines at other mining areas. As a result, Dukat silver production for the quarter increased by 3% y-o-y to 6.3 Moz while gold production was up 17% to 22 Koz. Due to the abnormally cold weather, last shipments of ore in 2022 were canceled.

