PHARNEXT: Pharnext supports and participates in the 21st King's College Symposium on Neuromuscular Diseases in London

Pharnext supports and participates in the 21st King's College Symposium on Neuromuscular Disease s in London

PARIS, France, January 25th, 2023, 08:30 am CET - Pharnext SA (FR001400BV89 - ALPHA) (the "Company"), an advanced late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need, today announces its support for the organization of and participation in the 21st King's College Symposium on Neuromuscular Diseases in London, on Friday January 27, 2023.

This medical educational meeting is aimed at clinicians who treat patients with diseases of the peripheral nervous system and muscles, including Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A) in which Pharnext's most advanced drug candidate, PXT3003, is in pivotal Phase III of development. This event aims to provide practical general clinical updates as well as an introduction to the last scientific progresses in neuromuscular diseases.

In order to strengthen its ties with the medical community involved in the treatment of neuromuscular diseases such as CMT1A in the UK, Pharnext has decided to support and participate in the 21st Neuromuscular Disease Symposium at King's College in London on Friday, January 27, 2023. Our representative in the UK, Roger Rolph, will be hosting a Pharnext booth throughout the symposium.

This event will be held from 9am to 4pm GMT at the Fetal Medicine Research Institute in London. More information on this medical education event is available here.

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 completed an international Phase III trial with positive topline results for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A ('CMT1A') and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. An international pivotal Phase III study of PXT3003 in CMT1A, the PREMIER trial, is currently ongoing. PXT864 has generated encouraging Phase II results in Alzheimer's disease and will be advanced through partnerships. Both of Pharnext's lead assets originated from the Pleotherapy R&D approach. Pharnext draws the attention of investors to the financial and other risk factors detailed in its financial reports. More information can be found at www.pharnext.com.

Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR001400BV89).

Contacts

Press Relations (International)

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott

Sukaina Virji

Alexandra Harrison

pharnext@consilium-comms.com Financial Press Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Deborah Schwarz

dschwartz@actus.fr

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 35 Investor Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Jérôme Fabreguettes Leib

pharnext@actus.fr

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 78

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yJqck51nZpuanZucZZVpb5OZZpyTw5TJbmrHl2FoZsybbZpmnZeSmpjLZnBplm1p

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78183-2023.01.25_king_nmd_sympo_en.pdf