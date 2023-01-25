Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen"…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ET4X ISIN: FI0009013403 Ticker-Symbol: KC4 
Tradegate
25.01.23
13:15 Uhr
51,00 Euro
-0,58
-1,12 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
KONE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,6250,7216:25
50,6250,7216:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FUJITEC
FUJITEC CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FUJITEC CO LTD22,000-0,90 %
KONE OYJ51,00-1,12 %
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION74,31-0,39 %
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG PART195,70+0,10 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.