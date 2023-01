Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2023) - Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTCQX: CHXMF) (FSE: CM5R) ("Troilus" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting and presenting at the upcoming Metals Investor Forum (MIF) taking place on January 27th and 28th, 2023, and at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) on January 29th and 30th, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Details of both conferences are found below.

The Company invites you to attend or tune-in virtually to learn about the latest developments at its gold and copper Troilus Project, located in north central Quebec, Canada.

Metals Investor Forum

When: Friday, January 27th and Saturday, January 28th, 2023

Location: Fairmont Pacific Rim, 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC

Panel Discussion with Troilus: Friday, January 27th at 10:40am PST/ 1:40pm EST

For more information or to register for the hybrid in-person and virtual MIF conference, please visit https://metalsinvestorforum.com/.

The Troilus team cordially invites you to visit its booth at either of the conferences (VRIC booth #710). In addition to exhibiting, the CEO of Troilus, Justin Reid, will be providing, at both conferences, an update on the latest news and developments at its Troilus Project and expected milestones for 2023.

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

When: Sunday, January 29th and Monday, January 30th, 2023

Location: Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC

Troilus Booth: #710

Troilus Presentation: Monday, January 30th at 1:20pm PST

For more information or to register for VRIC, please visit https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining company focused on the systematic advancement and de-risking of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. From 1996 to 2010, the Troilus Mine produced +2 million ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper. Troilus' claims cover 435 km² in the top-rated mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt. Since acquiring the project in 2017, ongoing exploration success has demonstrated the tremendous scale potential of the gold system on the property with significant mineral resource growth. The Company is advancing engineering studies following the completion of a robust PEA in 2020, which demonstrated the potential for the Troilus project to become a top-ranked gold and copper producing asset in Canada. Led by an experienced team with a track-record of successful mine development, Troilus is positioned to become a cornerstone project in North America.

For more information:

Caroline Arsenault

VP Corporate Communications

+1 (647) 276-0050

info@troilusgold.com

