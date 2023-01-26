Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend "wichtige Informationen"…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DWKH ISIN: FR001400BV89 Ticker-Symbol: P0X0 
Frankfurt
26.01.23
08:20 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHARNEXT Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHARNEXT 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0040,00509:10
Actusnews Wire
26.01.2023 | 08:53
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PHARNEXT: Pharnext announces successful completion of manufacturing transfer and scale-up of PXT3003 in the United States

Pharnext announces successful completion of manufacturing transfer and scale - up of PXT3003 in the United States

PARIS, France, January 26th, 2023, 08:30 am CET - Pharnext SA (FR001400BV89 - ALPHA) (the "Company"), an advanced late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need, today announces the successful completion of the manufacturing transfer of PXT3003 from Unither's facility in Colomiers, France, to Unither's U.S.A. facility in Rochester, New York, and manufacturing scale-up of PXT3003 in the United States. Pharnext is now able to manufacture batches of up to 3,500 liters of PXT3003 oral solution, a volume potentially compatible with a commercial supply chain of PXT3003.

If the results of the pivotal Phase III clinical trial of PXT3003 in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A), the PREMIER trial, are positive in Q4 2023 and allow a marketing authorization in Europe and the U.S., PXT3003 would be marketed as a 5-mL unit dose oral solution sachet to be stored in a cold chain. These unit dose sachets are designed to deliver the required doses precisely and safely. This change was driven by the willingness to provide a more convenient and flexible form for CMT1A patients to use, allowing for better compliance.

Manufacturing of PXT3003 unit dose sachets used in the PREMIER trial is manufactured at the Unither Colomiers facility in France for the time being. The Unither Rochester facility would be dedicated for commercial manufacturing. Pharnext pursues the development of PXT3003 unit dose oral solution sachets manufacturing process at the Unither Rochester facility and will communicate on this new step when it is completed.

Raj Thota, Chief Manufacturing Officer and Head of CMC, said: "I am delighted that the PXT3003 manufacturing transfer and scale up from Unither's French and U.S. facilities have been successful. This is an important step in preparing for the potential commercialization of PXT3003, should our lead product obtain marketing authorization for CMT1A, a disease for which there is currently no specific therapeutic solution".

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 completed an international Phase III trial with positive topline results for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A ('CMT1A') and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. An international pivotal Phase III study of PXT3003 in CMT1A, the PREMIER trial, is currently ongoing. PXT864 has generated encouraging Phase II results in Alzheimer's disease and will be advanced through partnerships. Both of Pharnext's lead assets originated from the Pleotherapy R&D approach. Pharnext draws the attention of investors to the financial and other risk factors detailed in its financial reports. More information can be found at www.pharnext.com.

Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR001400BV89).

Contacts

Media Relations (International)
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott
Sukaina Virji
Alexandra Harrison
pharnext@consilium-comms.com		Relations Presse Financière
ACTUS finance & communication
Déborah Schwarz
dschwartz@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 35		Relation Investisseurs
ACTUS finance & communication
Jérôme Fabreguettes Leib
pharnext@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 78
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mGydaZVmambKm3BuZsuZmGJll21plWfHa2eemmpraMnGaWthmWdia5WVZnBpl2dn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78221-2023.01.26_us-tech-transfer_en_final.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
PHARNEXT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.